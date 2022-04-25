Listen: Kathleen Monteleone Talks GREASE: YOU'RE THE ONE THAT I WANT and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Kathleen Monteleone!

Monteleone talked about her experience on the reality show Grease: You're the One That I Want, where she competed for the role of Sandy in the Broadway revival of Grease, which kick-started her career.

"I never saw myself as a Sandy and I also was starting out so I was going in for the chorus and excited to even be doing that," she said. "And I got a call about a month later, from a British producer...and they said 'Would you like to come to that?' From that moment, I became a part of a cast that was going to go to Grease Academy."

Monteleone is an actress, singer/songwriter, producer and writer who captivates audiences with her memorable performances and storytelling.



Born in Germany, Kathleen is a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College where she majored in theatre/musical theatre. Her career kick-started when she competed for the role of Sandy on NBC's GREASE: You're the One That I Want. Soon after she landed roles as Elle Woods in the national tour of Legally Blonde The Musical and Dede Halcyon-Day in Tales of The City The Musical. She made her Broadway debut originating the role of Heather Stovall in Hands On A Hardbody.



On the television side, Kathleen's credits include the feature Are You Joking? directed by Jake Wilson, TNT's Good Behavior alongside Michelle Dockery, and Comedy Central's Goatface with Hasan Minhaj.



Monteleone will next be seen starring in the feature film American Reject, which she also wrote and produced. The film, directed by Marlo Hunter, is a big-hearted comedy about a finalist who gets the boot from America's hottest singing competition and is forced to move back in with her mother as reality cameras follow her every move. It is inspired by Kathleen's true story and is a tale of finding oneself that features original music. The film won both "Best of Fest" at the Adirondack Film Festival and the Audience Award for Narrative Feature at Bend Film Festival in 2020. In addition, the film screened at the New Orleans Film Festival and the Las Vegas International Film & Screenwriting Festival in November of the same year, where the Las Vegas jury awarded Kathleen "Best Actress." The film is set to release on-demand in April 2022.



Monteleone splits her time between New Orleans and New York City with her husband and 4 children.