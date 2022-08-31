Listen: Jonathan Groff Narrates Ted Chapin's FOLLIES Memoir 'Everything Was Possible'

Jonathan Groff serves as narrator for the audiobook of Everything Was Possible, a memoir by Ted Chapin, chronicling the birth of the musical Follies.

In 1971 college student Ted Chapin found himself front row center as a production assistant at the creation of one of the greatest Broadway musicals Follies. Needing college credit to graduate on time he kept a journal of everything he saw and heard and thus was able to document in unprecedented detail how a musical is actually created. Now more than thirty years later he has fashioned an extraordinary chronicle.

Follies was created by Stephen Sondheim, Hal Prince, Michael Bennett, and James Goldman - giants in the evolution of the Broadway musical and geniuses at the top of their game. Everything Was Possible takes the reader on a roller-coaster ride from the uncertainties of casting to drama-filled rehearsals from the care and feeding of one-time movie and television stars to the pressures of a Boston tryout to the exhilaration of opening night on Broadway. Foreword by long-time NY critic Frank Rich.

The book, and audiobook, can be purchased on Amazon here.