Listen: Jonathan Groff Narrates Ted Chapin's FOLLIES Memoir 'Everything Was Possible'

The memoir is available for purchase now!

Aug. 31, 2022  

Jonathan Groff serves as narrator for the audiobook of Everything Was Possible, a memoir by Ted Chapin, chronicling the birth of the musical Follies.

Listen to an excerpt below!

In 1971 college student Ted Chapin found himself front row center as a production assistant at the creation of one of the greatest Broadway musicals Follies. Needing college credit to graduate on time he kept a journal of everything he saw and heard and thus was able to document in unprecedented detail how a musical is actually created. Now more than thirty years later he has fashioned an extraordinary chronicle.

Follies was created by Stephen Sondheim, Hal Prince, Michael Bennett, and James Goldman - giants in the evolution of the Broadway musical and geniuses at the top of their game. Everything Was Possible takes the reader on a roller-coaster ride from the uncertainties of casting to drama-filled rehearsals from the care and feeding of one-time movie and television stars to the pressures of a Boston tryout to the exhilaration of opening night on Broadway. Foreword by long-time NY critic Frank Rich.

The book, and audiobook, can be purchased on Amazon here.



