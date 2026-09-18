PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Celebrate 40th Anniversary With Special Performance

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Andrew Lloyd Webber's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will celebrate its 40th Anniversary with a special gala performance on Friday 9 October 2026 at its original London home, His Majesty's Theatre.

To mark this extraordinary milestone, celebrated alumni artists from the last four decades will join the current company on stage for a special curtain call, following this anniversary performance.

A limited number of tickets for this anniversary performance will go on sale in late September, with further detail to follow. To receive a link to book tickets, fans should sign up to Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Box Five Club HERE.

All proceeds from the ticket sales of the Gala Performance will be matched by both the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation and the Mackintosh Foundation. Collectively, the proceeds will be used to launch a new Phantom 40th Scholarship Programme. The Programme will fund professional training at leading performing arts schools across the UK, removing barriers to entry and supporting talented young students pursuing a career in music and the performing arts.

The Programme will be run by the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation and will open for applications for the 2027-28 academic year. More details on how to apply will be announced in due course.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation is one of the UK's leading charities funding arts education scholarships. Beatrice Penny-Touré, who will play Christine Daaé at the Gala Performance, is a former Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation scholar.

Formed in 1988, The Mackintosh Foundation supports a wide range of charitable activities. Its core focus is theatre training and education, whilst also supporting a diversity of causes including medical research, community development, the environment, homelessness and education.

As previously announced, a sensational international cast has been assembled to play for a limited birthday season including Jordan Donica as The Phantom and Beatrice Penny-Touré as Christine Daaé, Rhys Whitfield as Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny. Sierra Boggess as Carlotta, Matt Bateman as Piangi, Joseph Millson as Monsieur André, Ian Pirie as Monsieur Firmin, Joanna Riding as Madame Giry and Millie Lyon as her daughter, Meg. At certain performances the role of Christine will be played by Colleen Rose Curran.

The full anniversary cast are performing through until 21 November 2026 and new production photographs can be downloaded HERE

The cast is completed by Harry Apps, George Arvidson, Michael Baxter, Embla Bishop, David Burilin, Polly Clarke, Leonard Cook, Hywel Dowsell, Connor Ewing, Lila Falce-Bass, Florence Fowler, James Gant, Emily George, Melanie Gowie, Molly Hall, Will Hawksworth, Matt Hayden, Nino Hepher, Mandy Kwan, Verity Marlow, Tim Morgan, Inguna Morozova, Skye November, Taylor Pardell, Johnny Randall, Rachel Spurrell, Jasmine Wallis, Victoria Ward, and Alicia Wong.

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tells the haunting story of Christine Daaé, a young soprano whose extraordinary voice enchants a mysterious masked figure known as The Phantom. A brilliant yet tormented musical genius, The Phantom dwells in the depths of the Paris Opera House, casting fear over all who inhabit it.

Drawn to Christine's sensational talent, The Phantom becomes her mentor, believing she alone can truly bring his music to life, and as he guides her from the shadows, he falls deeply and dangerously in love. When Christine is reunited with her childhood sweetheart, Raoul, now the young patron of the Opera House, she must wrestle with the unpredictable nature of a powerful love triangle. The Phantom's obsession with his new star sets off a dramatic turn of events where devotion, jealousy and passions collide.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the world's most beautiful and spectacular musicals. Since 1986, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has become a global phenomenon with productions playing to 160 million people in 217 cities, 52 territories and in 23 languages. Lloyd Webber's celebrated romantic and soaring score includes The Music of the Night, All I Ask of You, Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again, Masquerade and the iconic title song.

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has won over 70 major awards all over the world. In 1988, the Broadway production was nominated for twelve Tony Awards and won seven including Best Musical. The original London production in its 1986 debut won the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Musical and two Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. The original cast recording was the first in British musical history to enter the charts at Number One.

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