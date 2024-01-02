Lindsay Mendez Announces Engagement to J. Alex Brinson

Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez has announced her engagement to J. Alex Brinson!

Mendez is currently starring in Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway. She appeared in the NYTW run (Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk & Lortel nominations). Mendez won the Tony, Drama Desk & OCC Awards for Carousel. Other Broadway: Significant Other, Wicked, Godspell, Everyday Rapture, Grease. Off-Broadway/Regional: The Golden Apple, Dogfight (Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), The Rose Tattoo, 35mm, The Winter’s Tale. Soon to be seen in FX’s "Gladiator: American Sports Story" from Executive Producer Ryan Murphy, Mendez previously starred in “All Rise” (CBS/OWN). Other TV & film: “Station 19,” “Elementary,” “Modern Family,” “Murphy Brown,” “Smash,” “The Grotto.” Debut album: This Time.