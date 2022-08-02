Linda Lavin, Daniel K. Isaac & More to Star in the World Premiere of Roundabout's YOU WILL GET SICK

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the complete cast for the world premiere of You Will Get Sick, a new play by Noah Diaz directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton.

The cast includes Marinda Anderson, Daniel K. Isaac, Linda Lavin, Nate Miller, and Dario Ladani Sanchez all of whom are making their Roundabout Theatre Company debuts.

You Will Get Sick begins preview performances on Friday, October 14, 2022 and opens officially on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics' and Helen Hayes Award winner Linda Lavin (Broadway Bound) returns to the stage having previously also starred on Broadway in The Lyons, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, The Last of the Red Hot Lover, The Diary of Anne Frank among many other Broadway and off-Broadway productions. Marinda Anderson was recently seen on TV in "New Amsterdam," "High Maintenance" and "Gotham." Daniel K. Isaac is known for his role as 'Ben Kim' in Showtime's "Billions" and is also the playwright of Once Upon a (Korean) Time which will make its world premiere this fall off-Broadway at La Mama's Ellen Stewart Theatre. Nate Miller's recent stage credit was in the 2017 production of Junk at Lincoln Center Theater and Dario Ladani Sanchez was last seen last season in Selling Kabul at Playwrights Horizons.

Pinkleton makes his Roundabout directing debut on this new play. Some of his recent work as director includes a party adaptation of Head Over Heels with Jenny Koons at Pasadena Playhouse and the Liz Swados' youth-powered civic spectacular Runaways at City Center Encores and Shakespeare In The Park. He is a Tony nominated choreographer, movement director and creative director having worked on a number of productions on and off-Broadway. In You Will Get Sick, he reunites with Linda Lavin, with whom he last worked, having served as the assistant director for The Lyons.

Diaz wrote You Will Get Sick in 2018 while in graduate school at Yale School of Drama. In the play, a young man is shocked to receive a life-changing diagnosis. Overwhelmed, he turns to a stranger for help, hiring an older woman to break the news to his family and friends - thus setting into motion a series of events that will profoundly reshape both of their lives. This humane and piercing new play is a testament to the great challenges - and extraordinary joys - that come from having a body.

The creative team for the play includes: Kimie Nishikawa (Sets), Alicia Austin (Costumes), Cha See (Lighting), Lee Kinney (Sound), and Skylar Fox (Illusions).

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets for You Will Get Sick will go on sale August 4 at 12pm by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, in person at a Roundabout box office. Ticket prices range from $59-$99. For groups of 10 or more please call 212-719- 9393 x 365 or email groupsales@roundabouttheatre.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE: You Will Get Sick plays Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30PM with Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2:00PM and Sunday matinees at 3:00PM.

Off-Broadway: Sandblasted (Vineyard); The Cake (MTC), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Mobile Unit), Teenage Dick, Miss You Like Hell (The Public); The Treasurer, Bella: An American Tall Tale, A Life, Far from Heaven (Playwrights Horizons); Sex of the Baby (Access Theatre); Obama-ology (The Juilliard School). Regional: Airness (Humana); A Doll's House (Huntington); Three Sisters (Playmaker's Rep); Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, Intimate Apparel (Dorset Theatre Festival); Fairfield (Cleveland Play House). TV: "A League of Their Own", "New Amsterdam," "High Maintenance," "Madam Secretary," "Gotham." BFA: Howard University. MFA: NYU Graduate Acting Program. marindaanderson.com.

(he/him). Off-Broadway: The Chinese Lady (Drama Desk Nomination, Ma-Yi/Public), You Never Touched the Dirt (Clubbed Thumb), The Gentleman Caller (Abingdon), Sagittarius Ponderosa (NAATCO), Underland (59E59), La Divina Caricatura (La MaMa/St. Ann's), Anna Nicole the Opera (BAM). Regional: The Chinese Lady (Barrington Stage), The Ballad of Little Jo (Two River), Miss Electricity (La Jolla Playhouse). Film/TV: Ben Kim on "Billions" (Showtime); "The Other Two" (HBO Max); Dirty Rhetoric; Plan B; The Drummer; "The Expecting" (Quibi); "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver", "The Deuce", "Crashing", Too Big To Fail (HBO); Money Monster (dir. Jodie Foster); "The Jim Gaffigan Show" (TV LAND); "Person of Interest" (CBS). DanielKIsaac.com.

Linda Lavin has won a Tony Award, as well as a Drama Desk, Outer Critics' and Helen Hayes Award for her performance in "Broadway Bound" in 1987. She is a six-time Tony Award nominee for her roles in "The Last of the Red Hot Lovers", "The Diary of Anne Frank", "The Tale of the Allergist's Wife", "Collected Stories" and "The Lyons". In 2017, Linda was seen in "Candide" directed by Hal Prince and received stellar reviews. Inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame in 2011, other theatre credits include "The New Century" (Drama Desk Award), "Other Desert Cities" (LCT), and "Too Much Sun" (Vineyard Theatre).

She is a two-time Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee for her role as Alice on the 9 year hit TV series "Alice" on CBS, and she co-starred with Sean Hayes in the NBC Series "Sean Saves the World". Linda recently guest starred on "Mom", "The Good Wife", and "Madam Secretary". She featured as a series regular on the CBS sitcom "9JKL" opposite Mark Feurstein and Elliot Gould, and was recently seen on the series "Brockmire" and "The Santa Clarita Diet". Linda is currently a series regular on the CBS sitcom, "B Positive," produced by Chuck Lorre. 3 Linda can currently be seen in the Aaron Sorkin feature, "Being the Ricardos." Her recent feature films include "Naked Singularity" opposite John Boyega and Bill Skarsgaard, "A Short History of Decay", "Manhattan Nocturne" with Adrien Brody, "How to Be A Latin Lover" opposite Rob Lowe and Eugenio Derbez, and "Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase." She also appeared with Robert De Niro in Nancy Meyer's "The Intern."

Linda was born in Portland, Maine and is a graduate of the College of William & Mary, which recently conferred on her an honorary doctor of arts degree where she endows a theater program. She performs her concert act with Billy Stritch, her music director, and has released her second CD "Love Notes," an album of jazz standards and show tunes.

Nate Miller is a Brooklyn based Actor/Producer & founding member of Lesser America Theatre Co. A Milwaukee native, he is a graduate of Marquette University & The Juilliard School's Drama Division. Broadway: JUNK at LCT. Off Broadway: The Merchant of Venice at TFANA, India Pale Ale, Ripcord, Of Good Stock at MTC, Love and Information at NYTW, Peter and The Starcatcher at New World Stages. Regional: Actors Theatre of Louisville, La Jolla Playhouse, Playmakers Rep, The Wilma Theatre, McCarter Theatre Center, Shakespeare Theatre DC, Moliére in The Park. FILM: Either Side of Midnight, Another Kind. TV: "The Code," "The Goodwife" (CBS), "Us & Them" (FOX) www.iamnatemiller.com www.lesseramerica.com @iamnatemiller.

Roundabout debut! Dario stars in Jason Katims' upcoming series Dear Edward on AppleTV+. New York Theater: Selling Kabul (Playwrights Horizons, Pulitzer Finalist), Juliet & Romeo (The Brick), a wake for david's fucked-up face (winner, Sam French OOB). Regional: Hand to God (SpeakEasy), Welcome to Arroyo's (OBERON). International: La Storia di Colapesce (Trinacria Theatre Company). Reading/Workshop: Chautauqua, Two River, Huntington. Undergrad: Northeastern University; MFA: Yale Drama. @darioladani.

(Playwright) is a playwright and screenwriter from the Iowa/Nebraska border. Productions include You Will Get Sick (Roundabout Theatre), Richard & Jane & Dick & Sally (Baltimore Center Stage), and The Swindlers (Baltimore Center Stage). Commissions from La Jolla Playhouse, Roundabout Theatre, Manhattan Theatre Club/Sloan, The Great Plains Theatre Commons, Baltimore Center Stage, and Audible/Amazon Studios. His work has been developed with Berkshire Theatre Group, Two River Theater, The Sol Project, First Floor Theater, and The Playwrights Realm, where he was a Page One Resident Playwright. Noah is a recipient of the ASCAP Cole Porter Prize and a five-time recipient of playwriting awards from The Kennedy Center. In television, he has written on Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu), Up Here (Hulu), Joe vs. Carole (Peacock), and is currently developing projects with Hulu, 20th Century, The Walk-Up Company, and the team at Eva Longoria's UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. MFA: Yale School of Drama. www.noahdiaz.me @itsnoahdiaz.

(he/him) (Director) is a Tony Award-nominated theatermaker and creator of peskily hyphenated shows and experiences. As a director, his work includes a party adaptation of Head Over Heels with Jenny Koons (Pasadena Playhouse), the club experience Untitled DanceShowPartyThing with Ani Taj (Virgin Voyages), Liz Swados' youth-powered civic spectacular Runaways (City Center Encores + Shakespeare In The Park), and the world premiere of Larissa Fasthorse's What Would Crazy Horse Do? (Kansas City Rep). As choreographer and movement director, his work on Broadway includes Macbeth (with Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga); Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 (Tony Nomination), Amélie, Heisenberg, and the Roundabout productions of Machinal and Significant Other. Other highlights include Soft Power (The Public Theater/CTG); Mr. Burns (Playwrights Horizons); Trouble in Tahiti (Dutch National Opera), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Deutsche Oper Berlin), and Todd Almond's Kansas City Choir Boy (with Courtney Love). He is a collaborating artist with The Civilians, Pig Iron Theater Company, and The Dance Cartel and has taught at Princeton University, NYU, and Pace University.