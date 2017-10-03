Lincoln Center Changes Course on David Geffen Hall Renovation

According to The New York Times, Lincoln Center and the New York Philharmonic have scrapped a $500 million plan for a complete renovation of David Geffen Hall and will be working on simpler ways to improve the venue.

The original plan to completely re-work the venue has been in the works since 2015 following a $100 million gift to Lincoln Center which also renamed the hall for David Geffen.

The original plan would have moved the NY Philharmonic from their home for two seasons, but following indications that it would take longer than anticipated to complete the renovations, an alternative was sought.

The concert hall, originally designed by Max Abramovitz, was the first building to open on the Lincoln Center campus. First known as Philharmonic Hall, it has been home to storied performances by the New York Philharmonic, as well as other renowned orchestras and soloists, for more than five decades. The symphonic concert hall was renamed in September, 2015 to David Geffen Hall.

Mr. Geffen told The NYT in a statement that "I'm happy. I know they'll do something great."

