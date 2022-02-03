Lincoln Center Announces Free and Choose What You Pay Spring Programming

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts today announced an expansive roster of free spring performances, discussions, and civic activations set to animate the David Rubenstein Atrium, as well as a new edition of American Songbook entitled A World of Voices to the Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse, made more accessible with a Choose What You Pay ticketing model. Passport to the Arts, for children, teens, and adults with disabilities and their families, and Lincoln Center Moments, for individuals with dementia and their caregivers, return virtually, with select Moments events in-person. Lincoln Center Activate continues expanding its multidisciplinary community of artists and educators through free virtual workshops and conversations.

This spring season brings together dozens of arts organizations and artists from across New York City and Lincoln Center's own campus, exploring the intersection of culture, civic engagement, and community building through vibrant and varied weekly programming.

In-person performances and activations will take place on the Lincoln Center campus, while Lincoln Center Moments, Passport to the Arts, and Lincoln Center Activate will be available virtually on LincolnCenter.org.

Spring performances and activations begin Sunday, February 27 and run through Wednesday, June 15.

Public performances return to the David Rubenstein Atrium Thursday, March 10 - Thursday, May 26. American Songbook: A World of Voices begins Wednesday, April 13 - Saturday, April 30.

Virtual programming for Passport to the Arts runs from Sunday, February 27 - Wednesday, June 15. Virtual and in-person events for Lincoln Center Moments to be available from Wednesday, March 9 - Tuesday, June 14.

Two Lincoln Center Activate sessions will take place virtually Wednesday, March 16 - Thursday, March 17 and Wednesday, April 6 - Thursday, April 7.

No tickets are required for the David Rubenstein Atrium. Events are free, first-come, first-served; the line will form at the Atrium's entrance on Broadway, between 62nd and 63rd Street.

Passport to the Arts and Lincoln Center Moments are free with advanced sign-up at Lincolncenter.org/Passport and LincolnCenter.org/Moments, respectively.

Choose What You Pay tickets for American Songbook: A World of Voices in the Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse start at $5 and go on sale Wednesday, February 16 at 12:00 pm ET at AmericanSongbook.org. With Choose What You Pay ticketing, Lincoln Center is exploring a new model where audiences decide what's right for you. The starting ticket price is $5. For more information, click here