Lin-Manuel Miranda on Oscars Ceremony- 'Hostless AND Music-less?'

Earlier this week, nominations for the 91st OSCARS- a ceremony that, for the first time in three decades, will not have a host. Now according to Variety, only two of the five Best Song nominees ("All the Stars" from Black Panther and "Shallow" from A Star Is Born") will perform during the telecast. This means that the nominees from Mary Poppins Returns, RBG and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs won't get their time in the spotlight on February 24.

"Rumors of their exclusion is already causing consternation among members of the music branch as well as among those nominees' respective camps," says Variety.

Mary Poppins Returns star Lin-Manuel Miranda has already taken to Twitter to vent about the exclusion.

The 1st time I stayed up to watch the Oscars, it was because I LOVED The Little Mermaid & they were going to sing songs from the movie I loved on The Oscars.

If true, and Poppins' song won't be performed, truly disappointing. Hostless AND music-less?

To quote Kendrick: Damn. https://t.co/BEXOy7JCId - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 25, 2019

Click here for a full list of nominees.

Mary Poppins Returns was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Original Song for "The Place Where the Lost Things Go." The other nominees in the Best Original Song category include "All the Stars" Black Panther, "I'll Fight" RBG, "Shallow" A Star is Born, and "When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

A Star is Born received eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Bradley Cooper, and Best Actress for Lady Gaga! Glenn Close was also nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Wife.

The 91st Oscars® will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The OSCARS also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

