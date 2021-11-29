Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals HAMILTON on Disney+ Amplified Demand for Broadway Production

In a recent interview on CNBC, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed that the film capture of the Broadway production amplified the demand for ticket sales to the show on Broadway.

"It forever demolishes the idea that a beautifully shot version of your show diminishes the demand to see it live," Miranda said to Sara Eisen in the CNBC interview. "In all of our estimations, it's only amplified the demand to see 'Hamilton' live."

Miranda went on to state that, while he understands that it may be an expensive task, he hopes that this will encourage other Broadway productions to release filmed pro-shots moving forward.

"To have more pro-shots, to have those out in the world, I think is a win. I would love to see more of that going forward," he said.

Watch the full interview, in which Miranda discusses the return of Broadway and the need to support new musicals, below!

Disney+ released the filmed version of Hamilton in July of 2020, while the Broadway production was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally filmed in 2016, the release featured the production's complete original cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr, Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, Reneé Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Anthony Ramos, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and more.

An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton"combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience. Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.