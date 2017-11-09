Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes Brief Appearance at Tonight's HAMILTON Curtain Call

Broadway favorite, Lin-Manuel Miranda paid a visit to his old stomping grounds at Hamilton on Broadway tonight with a brief curtain call appearance.

The composer joined the current cast of the show onstage following their bows to thank the audience for being there and for their support of the EduHam initiative, which he said are the some of best audiences they get to do the show for.

#EduHam is a series of Hamilton Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 15,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see Hamilton on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.

The visit comes after this week's announcement that the show will play Puerto Rico, starring Miranda himself in the title role. It will play a three-week run, January 8th through 27th, 2019, at Teatro UPR, the theater at the University of Puerto Rico's main campus in the Río Piedras section of San Juan.



"Bringing Hamilton: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL to Puerto Rico is a dream that I've had since we first opened at The Public Theater in 2015," said Lin-Manuel Miranda. "When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto Rico, but also return again to the title role. In the aftermath of Maria we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever."

