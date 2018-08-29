Hamilton
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for HAMILTON West End

Aug. 29, 2018  

According to reports out of London, Lin-Manuel Miranda was joined by some very notable guests at a performance of hit musical Hamilton on London's West End today.

Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, joined the Pulitzer Prize-winning author for a special gala performance of the musical benefitting Sentebale, a charity co-founded in 2006 by Prince Harry, which raises money for children affected by HIV in Southern Africa.

According to the Post, Prince Harry reportedly thanked Miranda adding, "Honestly, this is a huge deal to us and it's going to be a fun night." Miranda reportedly replied, "I'm sorry you've got to watch it again."

Following the performance, Harry took to the stage to thank the audience and to even tease a snippet of King George's famous solo, You'll Be Back!

After the event, Miranda tweeted: "King George III's great-great-great-great-great-great grandson The Duke Of Sussex sang a few bars tonight..."

Check out Harry's post-show address to the audience and more below!

