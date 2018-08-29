Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for HAMILTON West End

According to reports out of London, Lin-Manuel Miranda was joined by some very notable guests at a performance of hit musical Hamilton on London's West End today.

Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, joined the Pulitzer Prize-winning author for a special gala performance of the musical benefitting Sentebale, a charity co-founded in 2006 by Prince Harry, which raises money for children affected by HIV in Southern Africa.

According to the Post, Prince Harry reportedly thanked Miranda adding, "Honestly, this is a huge deal to us and it's going to be a fun night." Miranda reportedly replied, "I'm sorry you've got to watch it again."

Following the performance, Harry took to the stage to thank the audience and to even tease a snippet of King George's famous solo, You'll Be Back!

After the event, Miranda tweeted: "King George III's great-great-great-great-great-great grandson The Duke Of Sussex sang a few bars tonight..."

Check out Harry's post-show address to the audience and more below!

"You say..."



Thank you to the cast and crew of @HamiltonWestEnd for a fantastic performance, raising awareness and funds for @Sentebale's work with children and young people affected by HIV #HamiltonLDN pic.twitter.com/M5hmjTfhEz - Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 29, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the cast and crew of @HamiltonWestEnd, following tonight's special gala performance in aid of @Sentebale.



Fnd out more about Sentebale's work with children and young people affected by HIV: https://t.co/GVrby5bFrO pic.twitter.com/R7O3MbNc43 - Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 29, 2018

