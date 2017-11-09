Lin-Manuel Miranda, Annie Baker and More Set for Ars Nova's NOVA BALL XX17

Ars Nova, "one of the most adventurous Off Broadway companies" (New York Times), announces NOVA BALL XX17, the non-profit's annual gala, which will take place on Monday, November 13 at Capitale (130 Bowery). NOVA BALL XX17 will celebrate the tenth anniversary of Play Group, Ars Nova's emerging playwrights' collective.

NOVA BALL XX17 will begin at 6:30pm with cocktails, followed by dinner and surprise performances from Ars Nova's family of artists and an after-party with DJ Weird Stomp a.k.a. Annie Baker. Proceeds from the evening, which also includes a live auction, support Ars Nova's extensive artistic development initiatives and world premiere programming.

Individual tickets begin at $1,000 and tables of ten begin at $10,000, which can be purchased online at arsnovanyc.com, by phone at (212) 489-9800 x141 or via email at jrorrer@arsnovanyc.com. Sponsorships, Journal Ads, and Artist-Sponsor tickets are also available.

NOVA BALL XX17 celebrates a decade of Play Group, Ars Nova's emerging playwrights' collective that discovers and develops promising emerging talents. In its first decade, Play Group has helped launched the careers of some of the most celebrated voices in theater, television, and film. Alumni co-chairs include Rachel Bonds, Liz Flahive, Amy Herzog, Kyle Jarrow, Stephen Karam, Josh Koenigsberg, Steven Levenson, Carly Mensch and Kim Rosenstock. Over 50 of the program's alumni artists from the last ten years will be in attendance for the evening including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sofia Alvarez, Annie Baker, Sarah Burgess, Sarah DeLappe, Sarah Gancher, Nick Jones, Jon Kern, Michael Mitnick, Antoinette Nwandu, Max Posner, Sharyn Rothstein, and Bess Wohl, among others.

The host committee includes Judy & Brian Bedol; Nancy & Jeff Bergman; Deanna & James Berkeley; Nicole Brodeur & Alex Payne; Greg Corradetti; Lizzy & David Florence; Sylvia Golden; Jason Kemper & Thor Perplies; Dana Kirchman & Mark Wiedman; Alisa & Scott Lessing; Stacey Mindich Productions; Netflix; Eva Price, Tim Forbes & Nathan Koch; Gigi Pritzker; Karen & Daniel Pritzker; Purrington Moody Weil LLP; Doug & Debbie Rappaport; Olivia Sabine; Jenna Segal; Jeffrey Seller; Evan & Jill Shapiro; Gretchen Shugart, TheaterMania; Stephen & Saskia Siderow; Jenny & Jon Steingart; David Syner; Jonathan Teller; and Zena Wiener.

Ars Nova is committed to developing and producing theater, comedy, and music artists in the early stages of their professional careers. Our unique development programs are designed to support outside-the-box thinking and encourage innovative, genre-bending work. Dubbed by The New York Times as a "fertile incubator of offbeat theater," Ars Nova blurs genres and subverts the status quo. With our feverish bounty of programming, we are the stomping ground and launching pad for visionary, adventurous artists of all stripes. By providing a safe environment where risk-taking and collaboration are paramount, Ars Nova gives voice to a new generation of artists and audiences, pushing the boundaries of live entertainment by nurturing creative ideas into smart, surprising new work.

Ars Nova has been honored with an OBIE Award and a Special Citation from the New York Drama Critics' Circle for sustained quality and commitment to the development and production of new work. Notable past productions include: Time Out New York Critics' Pick, KPOP, created by Jason Kim, Max Vernon, Helen Park and Woodshed Collective, directed by Teddy Bergman; "Best New American Theatre Work" Obie Award-winner and New York Times' "Best of 2016" Underground Railroad Game by Jennifer Kidwell and Scott R. Sheppard with Lightning Rod Special, directed by Taibi Magar (now on international tour); "Outstanding Musical" Lortel Award-winner FUTURITY, by César Alvarez with The Lisps, directed by Sarah Benson; The New York Times' and New York Post's "Best of 2015," Small Mouth Sounds by Bess Wohl, directed by Rachel Chavkin (now touring the US after a return engagement Off Broadway); Time Out New York's "Best of 2014," JACUZZI by The Debate Society, directed by Oliver Butler; the Tony Award-winning smash-hit Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 by Dave Malloy, directed by Rachel Chavkin; Jollyship the Whiz-Bang by Nick Jones and Raja Azar, directed by Sam Gold; the world premiere of the 2009 season's most-produced play boom by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb, directed by Alex Timbers; the show that put Bridget Everett on the map, At Least It's Pink by Everett, Michael Patrick King, and Kenny Mellman, directed by King; and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail's first New York production, Freestyle Love Supreme by Anthony Veneziale and Miranda, directed by Thomas Kail.

Related Articles