Lights Will Dim Tonight for Tony Winning Broadway Producer Jerry Frankel

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this month, Broadway producer Jerry Frankel passed away on November 17, 2018 at 88 years of age.

BroadwayWorld has just learned that some Broadway theatres will dim their lights tonight, November 28, at 6:45pm, in Frankel's memory, according to the Broadway League.

Jerry is survived by his partner Mary Casey and his children: Elizabeth Bailenson, her husband Robert and their children Gabrielle and Lily; Jessica Genick, her husband Lee and their children Jacob and Chloe; his son Gordon and Gordon's children Ruby and Zoey; and his brother, Ronald Frankel.

In addition to his career as a commercial producer, he was a dress manufacturer, film producer, internet entrepreneur and thoroughbred owner and breeder.

Jerry Frankel produced over 50 Broadway productions since 1997 and won nine Tony Awards for musicals, plays and revivals including All The Way (2014), Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (2012), The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (2012), La Cage aux Folles (2010), Hair (2009), August: Osage County (2007), Spring Awakening (2006), Glengarry Glen Ross (2005) and Death of a Salesman (1999).

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You