Obituaries

Lights Will Dim Tonight for Tony Winning Broadway Producer Jerry Frankel

Nov. 29, 2018  

Lights Will Dim Tonight for Tony Winning Broadway Producer Jerry Frankel

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this month, Broadway producer Jerry Frankel passed away on November 17, 2018 at 88 years of age.

BroadwayWorld has just learned that some Broadway theatres will dim their lights tonight, November 28, at 6:45pm, in Frankel's memory, according to the Broadway League.

Jerry is survived by his partner Mary Casey and his children: Elizabeth Bailenson, her husband Robert and their children Gabrielle and Lily; Jessica Genick, her husband Lee and their children Jacob and Chloe; his son Gordon and Gordon's children Ruby and Zoey; and his brother, Ronald Frankel.

In addition to his career as a commercial producer, he was a dress manufacturer, film producer, internet entrepreneur and thoroughbred owner and breeder.

Jerry Frankel produced over 50 Broadway productions since 1997 and won nine Tony Awards for musicals, plays and revivals including All The Way (2014), Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (2012), The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (2012), La Cage aux Folles (2010), Hair (2009), August: Osage County (2007), Spring Awakening (2006), Glengarry Glen Ross (2005) and Death of a Salesman (1999).

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • Hugh Jackman Will Bring One-Man Show on Tour
  • Voting Now Open For The 2018 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!
  • Breaking: HADESTOWN Will Arrive on Broadway in April 2019 at the Walter Kerr Theatre!
  • Photo Flash: BE MORE CHILL Gets an Image Upgrade
  • Rita Moreno Will Return to WEST SIDE STORY for Steven Spielberg Reboot
  • Breaking: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Officially Be Adapted for the Big Screen!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE