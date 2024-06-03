Leslie Odom, Jr. to Perform Free NYC Concert Later This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Later this month, Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr will perform a free concert at The Cooper Union as part of the school's 165th anniversary.

The event is part of The Cooper Union’s Gardiner Foundation Great Hall Forum series and will take place on Monday, June 16 from 8:00-9:30 PM.

Attendees must register ahead of the concert, and tickets are available on a first-come-first-served basis. An RSVP does not guarantee admission.

To register, click HERE.

Leslie Odom, Jr. is a multifaceted Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy and two-time Academy Award-nominated vocalist, songwriter, actor, and New York Times bestselling author. With a career that spans all performance genres, Odom has received recognition for his excellence and achievements in Broadway, television, film, and music.



Most recently, Odom made his long-awaited return to Broadway starring in, and co-producing, the new Broadway production of the classic American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis, which opened in September 2023 to widespread critical acclaim.

Earlier today, it was announced that he will be embarking on a Christmas tour, which kicks off in San Francisco on November 29, and continues through December 12.