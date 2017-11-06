Leslie Odom Jr., Sutton Foster & More Set for December at Lincoln Center

Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced its programs and events for December 2017 - scroll down for details!

Some highlights include the Great Performers series, continuing with concerts by Pianist Conrad Tao, A Cappella Group Cantus, and Bach Collegium Japan.

Live From Lincoln Center Presents at The Appel Room will feature acclaimed Broadway artists Leslie Odom Jr., Andrew Rannells, Sutton Foster, and Stephanie J. Block.

Free events will be held in the David Rubenstein Atrium, including the Atrium 360° series, ¡VAYA! 63 concert, and Philharmonic Insights: Inside the Orchestra, as well as LC Kids' SOLE Defined and The Polar Bears Go Up at Clark Studio Theater, and free "Artists at the Atrium" and "Storytime at the Atrium" series.

And finally, Live From Lincoln Center on PBS will air the New York Philharmonic's New Year's Eve Tribute to Leonard Bernstein, featuring a slew of Broadway stars.

Saturday, December 2 - FREE - at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm

LC Kids Artists at the Atrium

Duke Otherwise

Kids and grownups will delight together in the hilarious and imaginative songs of this charismatic guitar-playing, tap-dancing performer.

Recommended for ages 2-5

David Rubenstein Atrium, Frieda and Roy Furman Stage (Broadway bet. 62nd & 63rd St.)

FREE Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, including program updates, visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.

Saturday, December 2 at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm

LC Kids presents

SOLE Defined

Transforming their bodies into drums, these high-energy dancers add a jolt of electricity to the traditional Broadway musical format. Combining tap, step, and other forms of percussive dance with acting, singing, and multimedia projections, they invite audiences into a their wholly original form of free-flowing storytelling.

Recommended for ages 6 and up

Clark Studio Theater, 165 West 65th Street, Samuel B. and David Rose Bldg., 7th Floor

TICKETS: Available at the Alice Tully Hall and David Geffen Hall Box Offices, by calling CenterCharge 212.721.6500, or visiting Kids.LincolnCenter.org.

Sunday, December 3 at 11:00 am

Great Performers

Sunday Morning Coffee Concert

Conrad Tao, piano

Bach: Chromatic fantasia and fugue in N*E*R*D minor

Jason Eckardt: Echoes' White Veil

Rachmaninoff: Étude-tableau in A minor

Beethoven: Sonata No. 31 in A-flat major

Pianist Conrad Tao, an Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient and a prizewinning composer, brings his "probing intellect and open-hearted vision" (New York Times) to a carefully curated array of keyboard works.

Walter Reade Theater, 165 West 65th Street

TICKETS: Available at the Alice Tully Hall and David Geffen Hall Box Offices, by calling CenterCharge 212.721.6500, or visiting LCGreatPerformers.org.

Tuesday, December 5 - FREE - at 7:30 pm

Philharmonic Insights at the Atrium

Inside the Orchestra: Yesterday, Today, and Imagining the Future

December 7, 1842-175 years ago-the New York Philharmonic performed its first concert. In honor of the Orchestra's landmark birthday, Philharmonic archivist/historian Barbara Haws and four generations of Philharmonic musicians (dating back to 1948) compare notes on their own varied experiences as members of the New York Philharmonic. Accompanying the lively discussion will be audio and video excerpts.

Presented in collaboration with the New York Philharmonic

David Rubenstein Atrium, Frieda and Roy Furman Stage (Broadway bet. 62nd & 63rd St.)

FREE Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, including program updates, visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.

Wednesday, December 6 at 7:30 pm

Great Performers

Bach Collegium Japan

Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Sherezade Panthaki, soprano

Jay Carter, countertenor

Zachary Wilder, tenor

Dominik Wörner, bass

CHRISTMAS ORATORIO

Bach: Four Cantatas from Weihnachts-Oratorium ("Christmas Oratorio")

Jauchzet frohlocket auf preiset die Tage

Und es waren Hirten in derselben Gegend

Herrscher des Himmels, erhöre das Lallen

Herr, wenn die stolzen Feinde schnauben

Known for "performances of unmatched excellence" (Gramophone), the Bach Collegium Japan and its celebrated music director, Masaaki Suzuki, bring their signature crispness and purity to a beloved Bach masterpiece. For this festive holiday performance, the period-instrument orchestra and choir highlight the polyphonic wonder of Bach's rich, imaginative cantatas written to celebrate Jesus's birth.

With English supertitles

Pre-concert lecture by Michael Marissen at 6:15 pm in the Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse

Alice Tully Hall, Broadway at 65th Street

TICKETS: Available at the Alice Tully Hall and David Geffen Hall Box Offices, by calling CenterCharge 212.721.6500, or visiting LCGreatPerformers.org.

Saturday, December 9 at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm

Sunday, December 10 at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm

Saturday, December 16 at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm

Sunday, December 17 at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm

LC Kids presents

The Polar Bears Go Up

In this fun, surreal, and highly enjoyable theater adventure, the polar bears must step up and explore unknown territory: the sky above their heads. They climb trees, jump on clouds, and reach for the stars as they race each other all the way to space.

Recommended for ages 2-5

Clark Studio Theater, 165 West 65th Street, Samuel B. and David Rose Bldg., 7th Floor

TICKETS: Available at the Alice Tully Hall and David Geffen Hall Box Offices, by calling CenterCharge 212.721.6500, or visiting Kids.LincolnCenter.org.

Thursday, December 14 - FREE - at 7:30 pm

Atrium 360°

Sunny Jain's ExtravaJAMza

Called "the Hendrix of the dhol" (Manchester Salon), Brooklyn-based drummer and composer Sunny Jain is best known as the founder and dhol player of Red Baraat, the Indian-American party band that delivers a fusion of jazz, hip-hop beats, rock muscle, funky go-go, and scalding hot bhangra. Tonight, Jain fuses his love of music and food to bring you an evening of performance in and out of the kitchen.

David Rubenstein Atrium, Frieda and Roy Furman Stage (Broadway bet. 62nd & 63rd St.)

FREE Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, including program updates, visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.

Saturday, December 16 - FREE - at 11:00 am

LC Kids Storytime at the Atrium

The Littlest Train by Chris Gall

In this endearing story of a tiny toy train, the creator of the hit series Dinotrux now breathes life into more than a half-dozen trains that climb, haul, chug, zip, and zoom. In a small room, down a short flight of stairs, there lives a little toy train...about to have a BIG adventure! There's an endless world to explore and awe-inspiring new friends to meet. Mighty Max, Chloe Cogs, Sara Speedster, and Farley Freighter can reach all the best sights, lickety-split. But when the day is done and the sun goes down, will the littlest train find his way home? Calling all train lovers: All aboard!

Recommended for ages 2-5

LC Kids Storytime at the Atrium is presented in collaboration with Little, Brown Books for Young Readers.

David Rubenstein Atrium, Frieda and Roy Furman Stage (Broadway bet. 62nd & 63rd St.)

FREE Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, including program updates, visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.

Sunday, December 17 at 11:00 am

Great Performers

Sunday Morning Coffee Concert

Calmus: Christmas Carols Around the World

The German a cappella quintet Calmus has been described as "nothing short of remarkable" (Deseret Morning News). Join these Echo Klassik Award winners as they present a selection of international carols evoking holiday celebrations around the world, from the frozen fjords of Scandinavia to the Christmas carnivals of the Caribbean.

Walter Reade Theater, 165 West 65th Street

TICKETS: Available at the Alice Tully Hall and David Geffen Hall Box Offices, by calling CenterCharge 212.721.6500, or visiting LCGreatPerformers.org.

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:30 pm

Live From Lincoln Center Presents at The Appel Room

Leslie Odom Jr.

Winner of the 2016 Tony for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his instantly legendary performance as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. brings his remarkable talent to the intimacy of The Appel Room for one night only. In addition to his substantial Broadway reputation, Odom Jr. is also an acclaimed jazz vocalist, shaping tender melodic lines with R&B accents, an actor's ear for a lyric, and impeccable elegance.

About Live From Lincoln Center Presents at The Appel Room...

Over four nights in December, four of musical theater's biggest stars celebrate the rich musical traditions of Broadway and beyond. Set in the beautiful Appel Room, with floor-to-ceiling views of Central Park, this series shines the spotlight on the distinctive voices and talents of Leslie Odom Jr., Andrew Rannells, Sutton Foster with special guest Jonathan Groff, and Stephanie J. Block. Each hour-long, cabaret-style performance is crafted around signature songs and music that has shaped each artist's journey, all performed with a world-class band and the occasional surprise guest. All shows will be filmed in front of a live audience for broadcast on PBS in the spring as part of the 17-time Emmy Award-winning series Live From Lincoln Center.

The Appel Room, Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th St.

All currently available tickets to this performance are sold out.

*This concert will be filmed for a future Live From Lincoln Center presentation. Cameras will be present.

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 pm

Live From Lincoln Center Presents at The Appel Room

Andrew Rannells

Best known for his Tony-nominated, Grammy-winning portrayal of Elder Price in The Book of Mormon and as Elijah in HBO's Girls, Andrew Rannells earned a second Tony nomination for his role in Falsettos at Lincoln Center Theater in 2017. Other Broadway credits include Jersey Boys, Hairspray, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and Hamilton. For one night only in the gorgeous Appel Room, he brings his signature blend of superb vocal prowess and wry wit to a sparkling set of songs.

The Appel Room, Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th St.

All currently available tickets to this performance are sold out.

*This concert will be filmed for a future Live From Lincoln Center presentation. Cameras will be present.

Thursday, December 21 at 7:30 pm

Live From Lincoln Center Presents at The Appel Room

Sutton Foster with special guest Jonathan Groff

With her irresistible blend of show-stopping talent and effusive charm, two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster is Broadway royalty. She has also garnered television celebrity, having previously starred in the ABC Family series Bunheads and currently as the lead of TV Land's critically acclaimed dramedy Younger. A beloved member of the Lincoln Center family, she returns to the intimate quarters of The Appel Room for one special night with another beloved Broadway and TV star, two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Spring Awakening, Glee, Looking).

The Appel Room, Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th St.

All currently available tickets to this performance are sold out.

*This concert will be filmed for a future Live From Lincoln Center presentation. Cameras will be present.

Thursday, December 21 - FREE - at 7:30 pm

¡VAYA!63

Tipico Urbano

Opening set by DJ A2

Hit the dance floor with this young New York band that infuses traditional Dominican merengue rhythms with youthful lyrics and exciting new musical concepts.

Presented in collaboration with the NYU Music and Social Change Lab

David Rubenstein Atrium, Frieda and Roy Furman Stage (Broadway bet. 62nd & 63rd St.)

FREE Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, including program updates, visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.

Friday, December 22 at 7:30 pm

Live From Lincoln Center Presents at The Appel Room

Stephanie J. Block

Making her Broadway debut playing Liza Minnelli in 2003's The Boy From Oz and fresh off her second Tony nomination for her role in Lincoln Center Theater's Falsettos where she brought down the house with "I'm Breaking Down," Stephanie J. Block has a special talent for showstoppers. She brings her immense voice and bold charisma to Lincoln Center for a special one-night engagement in the beautiful Appel Room. In addition to her Tony-nominated performances in Falsettos and The Mystery of Edwin Drood, she's also appeared on Broadway in Wicked and 9 to 5.

The Appel Room, Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th St.

TICKETS: Available at the Alice Tully Hall and David Geffen Hall Box Offices, by calling CenterCharge 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org.

*This concert will be filmed for a future Live From Lincoln Center presentation. Cameras will be present.

Thursday, December 28 - FREE - at 7:30 pm

Atrium 360°

Dayna Stephens Triptagon

A DownBeat "Rising Star" and JazzTimes Editor's Pick, tenor saxophonist and composer Dayna Stephens is always searching for what's "singable." This search often results in live improvisations and written compositions that challenge traditional concepts of harmony, pushing phrasing and beautiful melodies in unlikely directions. Dayna's trio Triptagon features Gilad Hekselman on guitar and Tommy Crane on drums.

Presented in collaboration with The Jazz Foundation of America

David Rubenstein Atrium, Frieda and Roy Furman Stage (Broadway bet. 62nd & 63rd St.)

FREE Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, including program updates, visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.

Sunday, December 31 at 9:00 pm*

Live From Lincoln Center

New York Philharmonic's New Year's Eve: Bernstein on Broadway

Continuing its tradition of live holiday broadcasts, Live From Lincoln Center presents the New York Philharmonic's celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Leonard Bernstein, its fabled musical director from 1958 to 1969. From the dynamic West Side Story to the brash On the Town, Bernstein's music for Broadway charted new stylistic and emotional territory. This loving tribute will be led by conductor Bramwell Tovey, joined by some of Broadway's brightest stars.

Executive Producer of Live From Lincoln Center is Andrew C. Wilk.

*Check your TV listings for your local PBS station.

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) serves three primary roles: presenter of artistic programming, national leader in arts and education and community engagement, and manager of the Lincoln Center campus. A presenter of more than 3,000 free and ticketed events, performances, tours, and educational activities annually, LCPA offers 16 series, festivals, and programs, including American Songbook, Avery Fisher Career Grants and Artist program, David Rubenstein Atrium programming, Great Performers, The Performing Arts Hall of Fame at Lincoln Center, Lincoln Center at the Movies, Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Awards, Lincoln Center Festival, Lincoln Center Out of Doors, Lincoln Center Vera List Art Project, Midsummer Night Swing, Mostly Mozart Festival, White Light Festival, the Emmy Award-winning Live From Lincoln Center, which airs nationally on PBS, and Lincoln Center Education, which is celebrating 41 years enriching the lives of students, educators, and lifelong learners. As manager of the Lincoln Center campus, LCPA provides support and services for the Lincoln Center complex and the 11 resident organizations: The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Film Society of Lincoln Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Juilliard School, Lincoln Center Theater, The Metropolitan Opera, New York City Ballet, New York Philharmonic, The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, School of American Ballet, and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Lincoln Center has become a leading force in using new media and technology to reach and inspire a wider and global audience. Reaching audiences where they are-physically and digitally-has become a cornerstone of making the performing arts more accessible to New Yorkers and beyond. The reimagination of David Geffen Hall will play an important part in these efforts. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Lincoln Center is committed to providing and improving accessibility for people with disabilities. For information, call the Department of Programs and Services for People with Disabilities at 212.875.5375. Programs, artists, and prices are subject to change.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

