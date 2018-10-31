Leslie Margherita, Alice Ripley and More to Join The Skivvies for A HALLOWEEN HOOTENANNY

The Skivvies are getting spooky with a Halloween Hootenanny at NYC's Green Room 42, on Halloween night at 10:30 pm.

Special Guests will include:

Matt Doyle

Dan DeLuca

Rebecca Faulkenberry

Tamika Lawrence

Lesli Margherita

Ellyn Marie Marsh

Vasthy Mompoint

Isaac Cole Powell

Alice Ripley

Conor Ryan

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning NYC actor/musicians doing stripped down versions of eclectic covers and comedic, genre-hopping mashups. Not only are the arrangements stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. It's undie-rock at its finest. Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue as the Most Playful performers, the Wall Street Journal calls them "highly original...smart...ingenious". Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Candide) and Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night's Dream, All Shook Up) started The Skivvies on YouTube becoming sensations with their covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King and Rihanna. Their live show, featuring Tony winning special guests, is wildly fun, packed with big voices and crazy harmonies. But no pants.

The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest urban entertainment cabaret club, that since its opening on Valentine's day has featured Broadway names like Alice Ripley, Telly Leung, Josh Groban, Eva Noblezada, Lillias White, James Snyder, The Skivvies (Lauren Molina & Nick Cearley), Matt Doyle, Constantine Maroulis, and many more. Located on the fourth floor of YOTEL NYC, The Green Room 42 boasts a funky new vibe, and no food or beverage minimum-- opening up the cabaret industry to an affordable, relaxed atmosphere, perfect for theatre people and theatre fans alike.

The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Ave - 4th Floor inside YOTEL)

www.thegreenroom42.com

