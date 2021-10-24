Leslie Bricusse to be Honored on the Next Musical Theatre Melodies Broadcast

The next Musical Theatre Melodies broadcast, hosted by Rob Morrison on 96.5 Inner FM on Tuesday, October 26 will pay tribute to the Academy, Grammy and Ivor Novello Award-winning composer, lyricist, librettist and screenwriter, Leslie Bricusse (who passed away at his home in the South of France last week at the age of 90).

The program will feature an archival interview with Leslie from last July to mark the 60th Anniversary of the London premiere of the Bricusse - Anthony Newley musical Stop The World - I Want to Get Off, in which Leslie also discussed his up-coming projects, which included the British premiere of his Sammy Davis Jr. bio-musical Sammy, plus his recently completed stage work The Great Musical Comedy (aka Sunday Dallas), the concert presentation of A Few Words With George (for which Leslie wrote lyrics to accompany the orchestral works of George Gershwin) and animated film versions of Noah's Ark (featuring a song score originally written in the 1960s) and Scrooge (based on his 1970 film and subsequent stage adaptation.)

The programme will conclude with a replay of excerpts from a 90th Birthday tribute to Leslie Bricusse first broadcast in February 2021, which featured a selection of his songs written and co-written (with collaborators including Anthony Newley, Cyril Ornadel, Henry Mancini, John Williams and Frank Wildhorn) for the stage musicals Stop The World - I Want To Get Off, Pickwick, The Roar Of The Greasepaint - The Smell Of The Crowd, The Good Old Bad Old Days, Sherlock Holmes, Jekyll & Hyde and Cyrano de Bergerac; and screen musicals Charley Moon, Doctor Doolittle, Goodbye Mr. Chips, Scrooge, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Victor/Victoria, from the respective original cast and film soundtrack recordings.

The broadcast of Musical Theatre Melodies will go "to air" on October 26 in the US at 6 - 8 a.m. EDT in New York, 3 - 5 a.m. PDT in Los Angeles, and 9 - 11 p.m. EDT local Melbourne time; (= 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. BST in Britain; = 11 p.m. - 1 a.m. NZDT in New Zealand.)

For those listening in via the Internet on 96.5 Inner FM's website the webpage link for the Inner FM Web Radio player is http://right-click.com.au/rcPlayer2/index.php?c=innerfm or go to the Inner FM homepage at www.innerfm.org.au and follow the links from "Listen Live" on the top menu.