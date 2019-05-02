Lea Michele to Have Wellness Show on Ellen Digital Network

The Ellen Digital Network (EDN) will featured a wellness show from "Glee" star Lea Michele, according to The Wrap.

The network, which was created by DeGeneres and Warner Bros. Digital as an extension of her hit talk show and digital/social media presence, announced six new shows.

Michele's passion for health and wellness will be featured in the new series "Well, Well, Well With Lea Michele." Michele will take a funny look at some of today's outrageous health trends as a part of the series.

The slate was announced late Wednesday during the 2019 Digital Content Newfronts.

Lea Michele is best known for her performance as "Rachel Berry" on the critically acclaimed, Golden Globe, Grammy, and SAG award-winning FOX television series Glee. She has been nominated for an Emmy, a SAG Award, and multiple Golden Globes. The GLEE cast recordings have sold over 10 million singles and garnered over 20 top 40 US Billboard Hot 100 hits. Lea released her debut album 'Louder' in March of 2014, marketing her step into her career as a solo artist with an incredible vocally-driven record. The album debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and in the Top 5 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. That same year, Lea added best-selling author to her resume when she released her first book, "Brunette Ambition", which was a NY Times Best Seller. She released her second book, "You First," the following year. She recently starred IN THE DARK Ryan Murphy comedy SCREAM QUEENS on FOX.





