Laurence Fishburne Out of Tonight's AMERICAN BUFFALO Due to Positive Covid-19 Test

Laurence Fishburne, one of three megastars currently appearing in David Mamet's American Buffalo on Broadway, was sidelined from tonight's performance due to a positive Covid-19 test.

According to a statement released by the production, Fishburne's co-stars, Darren Criss and Sam Rockwell, both tested negative. Performances are set to continue with an understudy in the role of Donny.

Exactly two years after it was originally scheduled to open, starring Emmy & Tony Award winner Laurence Fishburne, Academy Award & Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell and Emmy Award & Golden Globe winner Darren Criss.

Three small time hustlers want a bigger cut of the American dream. David Mamet's classic about loyalty and greed returns to Broadway more explosive and pointed than ever, exposing a timely American truth: crime and business are two sides of the same coin, under the direction of Neil Pepe (Tony-winning Artistic Director of Atlantic Theater Company).