Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Removed From Denver BEETLEJUICE Performance

According to an incident report, the pair were asked to leave the performance due to disruptive behavior including vaping, singing, and recording. 

By: Sep. 12, 2023

According to The Denver Post, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and a guest were ejected from a weekend performance of Beetlejuice in Denver.

An incident report recorded by Denver Arts & Venues details that two patrons were removed from the Buell Theatre during the Sunday show's second act following an intermission warning from house staff. The measure was taken following several complaints from audience members. 

While the report did not identify the guests by name, campaign officials for Boebert later confirmed the incident. The pair were asked to leave the performance due to disruptive behavior including vaping, singing, and recording. 

An usher from the performance relayed his experience with the disruptive patrons in the report: “They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing. The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them.”

According to the report, the incident continued in the lobby with the pair allegedly refusing to leave while berating house staff. Denver Police arrived at the scene and remained in the lobby of the Buell until Boebert and her companion left. 

Drew Sexton, campaign manager for Boebert, later said in a statement, “I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of ‘Beetlejuice."

Read the full story at The Denver Post. 



