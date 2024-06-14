Latin Fusion Indie Band Afro Dominicano To Be Presented at Staten Island Urban Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Summertime is being celebrated with free music and art as Staten Island Urban Center presents Safe in the City with Indie band Afro Dominicano on Friday, June 21, at Tompkinsville Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The night includes an opening performance by drumming masters Greg Taylor and Imam Shahid, art for everybody hosted by Bait-Ul Jamaat House of Community, refreshments provided by the Nice Ice Lady (while supplies last) and DJ music.

This free community event is part of NYC's Safe in the City initiative. Sponsors are the NYC Office of Neighborhood Safety/Safe in the City, Friends of Tompkinsville Park and Bail-Ul Jamaat.

About the performers:

Afro Dominicano is a Latin Fusion indie band of the Alternative Latin Music diaspora playing what they call Afro-Caribbean soul music, a blending of traditional folkloric roots music from the Dominican Republic with Afro-beats, reggae, calypso, samba, Funk, Punk rock, and other Caribbean rhythms. Over the last six years, they've given hundreds of performances in places like Chelsea Music Hall, Central Park, the Afribembe Festival, Joe's Pub, Lincoln Center, Musikfest, and the Hispanic Festival (PA), and they won the Music Hall of Williamsburg battle of the bands and Latin Night at Citi Field.

The mission of the Staten Island Urban Center (SIUC) is to strengthen neighborhoods through its philosophy of community development through community involvement. SIUC centers the voice of our borough's most marginalized and disenfranchised people through collective solution building in pursuit of cultural equity, thrivability, self-determination, and independence. SIUC organizes with youth and grassroots community leaders and utilizes community-produced art and media to highlight social justice issues.