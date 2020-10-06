Larissa FastHorse, Ralph Lemon and More Announced as MacArthur 'Genius' Grant Winners
Larissa FastHorse, a playwright, is best known for THE THANKSGIVING PLAY.
The MacArthur Foundation has announced the 21 'Genius' Grant winners for 2020, who are recognized for their contributions with a grant of $625,000. Among the winners is playwright Larissa Fasthorse, who is focused on bringing Native American perspectives to theater, and is perhaps best known for "The Thanksgiving Play,", dancer and choreographer Ralph Lemon and More.
FastHorse shared: "We're still just trying to grapple with the fact that everything won't be a struggle,"
The 21 winners are:
Isaiah Andrews, Econometrician; Tressie McMillan, Sociologist, writer and public scholar; Paul Dauenhauer, Chemical engineer; Nels Elde, Evolutionary geneticist; Damien Fair, Cognitive neuroscientist; Larissa Fasthorse, Playwright; Catherine Coleman Flowers, Environmental health advocate; Mary L. Gray, Anthropologist and media scholar; N. K. Jemisin, Speculative-fiction writer; Ralph Lemon, Artist; Polina V. Lishko, Cellular and developmental biologist; Thomas Wilson Mitchell, Property law scholar; Natalia Molina, American historian; Fred Moten, Cultural theorist and poet; Cristina Rivera Garza, Fiction writer; Cécile McLorin Salvant, Singer and composer; Monika Schleier-Smith, Experimental physicist; Mohammad R. Seyedsayamdost, Biological chemist; Forrest Stuart, Sociologist; Nanfu Wang, Documentary filmmaker; Jacqueline Woodson, Writer.
Check out the video below, introducing the 21 winners!
In the midst of a difficult year, a moment to celebrate. Meet the 2020 MacArthur Fellows, 21 remarkably creative and inspiring individuals. #MacFellow- MacArthur Foundation (@macfound) October 6, 2020
??a??i?????????i??aoe?i???i????a?-i????????i???????a?-i?????https://t.co/PLALW0oRKf pic.twitter.com/x0icvBIXkK
More Hot Stories For You
-
AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Star Armelia McQueen Dies at 68
BroadwayWorld is sad to report that actress Armelia McQueen has died at 68....
QUIZ: Spend a Day at North Shore High and We'll Tell You Which Mean Girls' Plastic You're Most Like!
Are you a Cady, Regina, Karen, or Gretchen? Take our quiz to find out which of the North Shore plastics are you!...
VIDEO: See Aaron Tveit and Laura Osnes in the New Trailer For Hallmark Film ONE ROYAL HOLIDAY
The first trailer has been released for One Royal Holiday, the upcoming Hallmark Christmas film starring Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit....
Thomas Jefferson Byrd Killed in Shooting in Atlanta
The Tony-nominated actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd was shot and killed in Atlanta on Saturday morning....
VIDEO: Rebecca Luker Urges People to Email Their Congressmen Regarding ALS Drugs
Rebecca Luker has made a video, posted to Kelli O'Hara's Instagram account, providing an update on her condition. Luker was diagnosed with ALS in Nove...
14 Musical Theatre-Themed SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Sketches
Saturday Night Live returns tonight and we're looking back at some of their hilarious theatre-themed sketches....