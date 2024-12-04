LONDON SWINGS! A New Musical To Have Industry Presentations In December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Producers Eric Krebs and Judith Manocherian have announced industry presentations of “London Swings,” a new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Michael Roberts (Golf: The Musical, Goldstein) and co-book writer Shannon Hunt, directed by Christopher Scott.

The presentations will be held at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street), on Tuesday, December 10 at 4:00pm and Thursday, December 12 at 4:00pm. For reservations and further information, industry should email Boxoffice@theater555.com.

It's 1966 and London is swinging. Into this world of artists and hedonists comes Helen on her fortieth birthday, direct from a privileged Long Island life. Amid the swingers and the highflyers, the musicians and the pleasure seekers, Helen seeks to discover her right place.

The cast includes Anne Brummel, Nikita Burshteyn, Andrew Robin Cekala, Katie Emerson, Kate Loprest, Geena Quintos, Troy Valjean Rucker, and Kathy Voytko. The stage manager is Christine Viega. Music director is Michael Roberts. Casting by Michael Cassara Casting.

"It is always a surprise to encounter a fully formed new musical that is totally original, not based on a book, play or film,” states,” Krebs. “Well, London Swings is such a musical. With these terrific talents of thee seasoned actors and writers, I hope we can propel it to a full production in the near future."

Michael Roberts (Co-Book/Music/Lyrics) is the creator of the hit Off-Broadway comedy Golf: The Musical. Golf was revived Off-Broadway twice, and has played in 25 US states, as well as Japan, New Zealand, Germany, Finland, Canada, and Scotland. Roberts wrote the score for The Fartiste (Winner: Best Musical-N.Y. Int'l Fringe Festival). The show transferred Off-Broadway, and in concert at London's Charing Cross Theatre. The musical comedy Greed: A Musical For Our Times, was produced at New World Stages, starring Stephanie D'Abruzzo. Other Off- Broadway productions include the musical Goldstein (Nom: Off Broadway Alliance Award), starring Megan McGinnis and Julie Benko. Roberts was staff composer the Emmy-award-winning sitcom “Remember WENN” on AMC. As pianist and music director, he has collaborated with Rupert Holmes, Betty Buckley, Kerry Butler, Leslie Gore, Lou christie, Bobby Sherman, Bobby Rydell, and Herman's Hermits. Roberts is President of The American Songbook Association.

Christopher Scott (Directo_r) Artistic Director Masterworks Theater Company. Artistic Associate with Amas Musical Theatre (directed over 20 productions). Member Playwright/Directors Workshop at The Actors Studio. Directing credits - Off-Broadway: The Glass Menagerie, Edwin: The Story of Edwin Booth, A Class Act, Nancy Friday's My Secret Garden, Golf:The Musical, For Lovers Only, Tails, The Big Bang, and Greed: A Musical For Our Times. Other NYC: I Am, I Will, I Do & Lorenzo NYMF 2017/2019 ; The Morons (Best Direction Nom.) First Irish Festival ; Years of Sky at 59E59; Best Night Ever fringeNYC; Lorenzo at NYMF 2009. Great Works Reading Series/ Baruch Performing Arts Center (Endgame, Miss Julie, Antigone, Hedda Gabler, Medea and Zoo Story. Many productions for Theatreworks/USA. Acting credits- Broadway: Meet Me in St. Louis. Off-Broadway: The Fantasticks Pets!_ Plus tours and regional theatre & television. Faculty: NYU/CAP21, Baruch College/CUNY, The Michael Howard Studio. Graduate Boston Conservatory.

Eric Krebs (Co-Producer) whose theatrical career spans more than 50 years, has worked as a producer, a theater founder and operator, a college professor and occasionally as a performer. In 1974 he founded the George Street Playhouse regional theater in New Brunswick, New Jersey, now in its 49th year. He built and operated Off-Broadway's John Houseman Theater Center and Douglas Fairbanks Theater for over 20 years. Most recently he renovated and became the operator of a 160-seat Off-Broadway Theater, reopening it as Theater555, 555 West 42 Street in New York City. Off-Broadway he has produced more than 50 plays and musicals. On Broadway he produced: Bill Maher: Victory Begins At Home (Tony nomination for Best Special Theatrical Event), Neil Simon's The Dinner Party, It Ain't Nothin' But The Blues (nominated for 4 Tony Awards including Best Musical) and Electra (nominated for 3 Tony Awards). In April 2007, he performed his own 90-minute adaptation of King Lear, a one person presentation entitled Considering Lear. In the fall of 2016, he performed My Father's Voice, a solo presentation of his father's letters from the Ellis Island Prison and the War in the Pacific, 1938-1945. Mr. Krebs recently retired after 50 years as a professor of theater arts at Baruch College, City University of New York, where he continued a career as an educator that began in 1969 at Rutgers University (37 years) in New Jersey, where he is professor emeritus.

Judith Manocherian (Co-Producer) Broadway: Swept Away, The Wiz, Pictures From Home, The Great Society, The Prom (Drama Desk), The Lifespan Of A Fact and Once On This Island (Tony). Off-Broadway: N/A, Fern Hill, Smart Blonde, R.R.R.E.D. and Goldstein. Film: Coast, A Call To Spy and No One Called Ahead_(Amazon Prime). Podcast: Bite Sized Broadway, 2 seasons/Spotify.