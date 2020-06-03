LIZA WITH A Z is Now Available to Stream on Amazon Prime
Liza Minnelli's official Facebook page has announced that "Liza With a Z," directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse, is now available to stream on Amazon Prime!
In the post, Liza shared:
"It was always a treat to work with Bob Fosse. I actually don't remember when I first met Bob, but it seems I'd known him all my life. Our first collaboration was 'Cabaret'. He changed the way movies were made."
Watch on Amazon Prime HERE.
See the post below!
