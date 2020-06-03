LIZA WITH A Z is Now Available to Stream on Amazon Prime

Liza Minnelli's official Facebook page has announced that "Liza With a Z," directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse, is now available to stream on Amazon Prime!

In the post, Liza shared:

"It was always a treat to work with Bob Fosse. I actually don't remember when I first met Bob, but it seems I'd known him all my life. Our first collaboration was 'Cabaret'. He changed the way movies were made."

