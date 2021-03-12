LISTEN: Rachel Zegler Joins NOW WE'RE TALKING WITH DREW GASPARINI Podcast

Broadway composer Drew Gasparini, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has welcomed Rachel Zegler on this week's episode of NOW WE'RE TALKING with Drew Gasparini.

Listen to the episode below!



"Wow! Y'all, a movie star took the time to talk to me! Not just any movie star! A beautiful, young, charming new talent who caught the attention of Steven Spielberg who cast her as Maria in his upcoming adaption of West Side Story! Not only that, it's been announced that she will be in the highly anticipated sequel of the DC Comic movie, Shazam! It was a true pleasure having Rachel on the show. On today's episode she reminded me that we'd actually met before at the Broadway Flea Market when she was 14 years old! We talk about Rachel's experience working with Steven Spielberg and Stephen Sondheim, we start a rumor about her, we even play a game of MASH to determine each other's future. Not only that, we discuss the importance of being kind in this industry and I express my distaste for a certain celebrity's bad attitude. Lots of ground gets covered on this episode so TUNE THE HECK IN and turn it up! Rachel Zegler is in the house! Don't forget to rate, and make sure to subscribe because its FREE!!!"



Broadway composer Drew Gasparini has a lot of friends in show business. Sure, he knows what their resumes look like, and what their professional accolades are, but other than that, he doesn't know much about them. "NOW WE'RE TALKING with Drew Gasparini" is a new podcast where Drew tricks his most fabulous friends into having unscripted, unstructured, and slightly unhinged discussions about things you can't find about them on google. Every week enjoy new episodes with "friends of Drew" from the worlds of Broadway, TV, Film and beyond.



Season one guests include Tony nominees: Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire), Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), and Lilli Cooper (Tootsie). Broadway stars: Justin Guarini (American Idiot), Andrew Kober (Sunday in the Park with George), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Amber Ardolino (Hamilton), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), Brandon Ellis (Bandstand), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Julia Mattison (Godspell), F. Michael Haynie (Frozen), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Alex Wyse (Indoor Boys), Colton Ryan (Little Voice on Apple+). Additional guests include singer/songwriter Lizzy McAlpine, composer/lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver, Rachel Zegler (Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story), Brittany Holljes from the band Delta Rae, television icon Marc Summers (Double Dare), and more to be announced!