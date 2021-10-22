LISTEN: Ariana Grande Talks Wanting to Be on Broadway and Puts a Musical Theatre Spin on Her Songs

Ariana Grande was the first guest on the new podcast Backstage Pass with Eric Vetro. During the episode, she discussed how she got her start in theatre and hopes to be back on Broadway someday.

"I grew up singing theater so of course that's where my heart is," she said. "I wish I got to do more of it. I wish I could go be on Broadway. I wish I could go sing more musical songs. That's the easiest, most fun, most soaring, freeing, beautiful feeling ever, is singing showtunes. That, to me, is my heaven."

Grande went on to say that she listen to musical theatre music as a form of comfort.

"Theater music gives me so much joy," she said. "Theater babies, it's just a different kind of nostalgia. Listening to musical theater is a different kind of fulfilling car ride. If you throw on some Avenue Q or Wicked in the car, you're just guaranteed to feel comforted."

She then broke out into Broadway renditions of three of her hit songs - "Side To Side", "Thank U, Next" and "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored."

Listen to the full episode below!