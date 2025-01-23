LA LA LAND Will Be Available to Stream For Free Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



La La Land will soon be available to stream online for free on Tubi. The film is coming to the platform on February 1.

La La Land follows Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and Mia (Emma Stone), who are drawn together by their common desire to do what they love. But as success mounts they are faced with decisions that begin to fray the fragile fabric of their love affair, and the dreams they worked so hard to maintain in each other threaten to rip them apart.

The cast also includes John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt, Finn Wittrock, Callie Hernandez, Sonoya Mizuno, Jessica Rothe, Tom Everett Scott and Josh Pence.

The film, directed by Damien Chazelle, includes a score by Justin Hurwitz with lyrics by the "Dear Evan Hansen" team, Pasek and Paul. Iconic songs from the film include “Someone In The Crowd,” “City of Stars,” and “Another Day of Sun.”

La La Land won Oscars for best director for Damien Chazelle, actress in a leading role for Emma Stone, production design, cinematography, original score, and original song.

The film will be available to stream just in time for La La Land in Concert, coming to Carnegie Hall in February. The show features a full orchestra and jazz band, conducted by composer and Academy Award winner Justin Hurwitz performing the soundtrack along with the movie. Learn more here.

As BroadwayWorld previousl announced, a stage adaptation of the film is in the works, with a workshop directed by Barlett Sher taking place last year. The book will be written by Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar and Matthew Decker. Since the announcement, there has been little information available, but Sher confirmed last year that it is still in the works.