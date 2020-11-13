Krystina Alabado, Caroline Bowman, Jackie Burns, Stark Sands and More to Take Part in BROADWAY SINGS PARTY!
The popular concert series Broadway Sings has launched a new, customizable feature in which fans can throw a Broadway-themed party for any special occasion.
The popular concert series Broadway Sings has launched a new, customizable feature in which fans can throw a Broadway-themed party for any special occasion and choose from a huge roster of Broadway guests to perform at the event. In light of the unfortunate way the COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted physical celebrations, Broadway Sings PARTY! will host private events over Zoom, fully individualized for the guest-of-honor(s) with games, trivia, dancing, and karaoke, and live Broadway performances.
The star-studded roster of Broadway performers includes Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Caroline Bowman (Frozen), Jackie Burns (Wicked), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Christine Dwyer (Waitress), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), J Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots), Jason Gotay (Bring it On), Brittney Johnson (Wicked), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Phantom of the Opera), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels), Corey Mach (Godspell), Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked), Mary Kate Morrissey (Mean Girls), Jennifer Noble (King Kong), Desi Oakley (Waitress), Solea Pfeiffer (Evita), Dee Roscioli (Wicked), Stark Sands (Kinky Boots), and Alysha Umphress (On the Town). All performers are subject to availability.
Broadway Sings PARTY! hosts events for any occasion, ranging from birthday parties, fundraisers, bridal showers, holiday parties, graduation parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties, engagement parties, baby showers, cast parties, and more. The parties have a 25-person limit and begin at $225 for a full hour.
The parties are appropriate for all ages and are hosted by Broadway Sings founder Corey Mach. More information and booking details can be found at https://www.broadwaysingsconcert.com/party.
