Krystal Joy Brown Will Play Eliza in HAMILTON on Broadway

A new Eliza is coming to Broadway!

According to Page Six, Krystal Joy Brown will take over the role of Eliza Hamilton in the Broadway company of Hamilton beginning December 10.

"I'm extremely excited about the types of roles there are for black women these days and how the landscape of Broadway has changed from 10 years, or five years, ago," she told the outlet. "I am excited to go play, and give new life to, Eliza."

Krystal Joy Brown has appeared on Broadway in Motown the Musical (Diana Ross), Big Fish (Josephine), Leap of Faith (Ornella), and HAIR (Dionne/Abe Lincoln).

Off-Broadway she was seen in Falling for Eve (Eve), as well as the National Tour of RENT (Mimi) and regional productions of Big Fish, Leap of Faith, Calvin Berger, and Little Shop of Horrors.

On television, Brown appeared on ABC's Castle and Nickelodeon's Storyforia. She is also a novelist and songwriter with songs recently featured on ABC's The Neighbors.





