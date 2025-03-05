Kristin Chenoweth to Sing New Closing Credit Song for Animated Film THE KING OF KINGS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer, Kristin Chenoweth, will lend her voice to perform “Live Like That,” an original end title song for the upcoming animated feature film, The King of Kings. Penned by Kristin Chenoweth, Kellys Collins, Tim Nichols, Matt Wynn and produced by Keith Thomas, “Live Like That” shares a story of yearning for a childlike faith.

Set to captivate audiences with its profound storytelling and visuals, THE KING OF KINGS, will premiere in theaters on April 11, 2025. Inspired by Charles Dickens, this animated film is a fresh, contemporary telling of the life of Jesus, combining Dickens' narrative with a journey of faith, seen through the eyes of a child.

Featuring an all-star voice cast including Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman, Pierce Brosnan, Mark Hamill, Roman Griffin Davis, and featuring Forest Whitaker, Ben Kingsley, and Oscar Isaac, the film blends historical authenticity and cinematic innovation. Watch the trailer below.

Kristin Chenoweth is a performer with an illustrious career spanning Broadway, television, film and music. In 1999, she won a Tony Award for her performance in You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown and went on to originate the role of Glinda in the original Broadway production of Wicked. Her other credits include Promises, Promises and On the Twentieth Century, and she will return to Broadway in Stephen Schwartz's new musical The Queen of Versailles.