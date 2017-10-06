Kristin Chenoweth and More Featured on COLE PORTER'S 'YOU NEVER KNOW' Album Reissue

Ghostlight Records has released a special digital only reissue of Cole Porter's You Never Know - the 2001 World Premiere Cast Recording - today, Friday, October 6.

Featuring musical theater stars Kristin Chenoweth, David Garrison, Harry Groener, Donna McKechnie and Angela Teek, the recording of Cole Porter's You Never Know is based on the 1991 Pasadena Playhouse production, directed by Paul Lazarus, who also wrote the new book.

This album was originally produced by Bruce Kimmel, and features musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Steve Orich. The musical was based on the play By Candlelight by Siegfried Geyer, Karl Farkas and Robert Katscher with an original book by Rowland Leigh.

"You Never Know was originally produced under a different title in Europe as a small cast, one-set musical," says Paul Lazarus. "But the Shubert Brothers, who produced it for Broadway, distrusted the prospects of a show without a chorus and large production numbers. They had the book rewritten, increased the cast size, added large choruses, specialty dancers and introduced songs by Cole Porter and other composers. In 1937, shortly after having begun the project, Porter had a serious riding accident, which limited his participation in the show's production schedule. By the time the show reached Broadway in 1938, the concept of a chamber musical had been totally discarded, and it became a typical 1930s 'big musical.' For our version of You Never Know, we have gone back to the original manuscript of the book and the original play, By Candlelight; restructuring the show in the scale and spirit intended by the original authors. In essence, this 'romantic farce with songs' is a rehabilitated version: it is not a revival of what was seen at the Winter Garden Theater in 1938, but an effort to return the concept to its European roots."

This recording reinstates several songs Porter wrote for You Never Know, but which were dropped during the show's pre-Broadway try-out, including "By Candlelight," "I'm Going In For Love" and "I'm Back In Circulation." There are also four numbers interpolated from other sources: "I Happen To Be In Love" is an unused song from the film Broadway Melody of 1940; "Ridin' High" was originally heard in Porter's 1936 show, Red, Hot and Blue; "Let's Misbehave" was dropped from the 1929 show, Paris; and "Let's Not Talk About Love" was featured in the 1941 Broadway production of Let's Face It.

Cole Porter'S "YOU NEVER KNOW" TRACK LIST:

1. Overture

2. By Candlelight

3. Let's Not Talk About Love

4. I'm Going In For Love

5. I'm Back In Circulation

6. From Alpha To Omega

7. Entr'acte

8. What Shall I Do?

9. Let's Misbehave

10. I Happen To Be In Love

11. From Alpha To Omega (Reprise) / Act II Finale

12. Entr'acte

13. You Never Know

14. What Is That Tune?

15. At Long Last Love

16. Ridin' High

17. By Candlelight (Reprise) / Finale Ultimo

