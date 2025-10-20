Killer Grannies To Have World Premiere at Shock-a-Go-Go Film Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



KILLER GRANNIES, the new short film, will be having its World Premiere next month at the Shock-a-Go-Go Film Festival in New York City. The film, a true story about 2 elderly women who kill homeless men for the insurance money, has been a passion project for its Director, filmmaker Jack Truman.

"This is an important story to be told", says Truman in press materials. "Nobody thinks of the elderly in arts. Or in real life, for that matter. Creative aging and healthy aging is an important factor, especially in today's culture. This real-life true crime horror story has been around for over 20 years. Senior citizens have stories to tell. This story is living proof".

Truman is an award-winning filmmaker, who's films have screened at over 700 film festivals around the world. A 40 year veteran in the entertainment business, he recently received his MFA in Theatre at Minnesota State University, and is the Founder of the Holly Weird Film Festival in Los Angeles, California.

"You're never too old to learn", says Truman. "We begin to get old when we refuse to stop learning. It's my mission as a filmmaker in my older years to tell stories that most people are afraid to see and hear. Hopefully, people will learn things from these stories. Plus, you can make a movie anywhere with no money. I'm living proof."

Truman's real-life Mother Opal Dockery stars in the new short film. A frequent collaborator with Truman, Dockery has been in many of his short films over the years. His first film, the award-winning hit cult short film PHONE SEX GRANDMA, written by and starring Dockery, premiered at the 2006 Slamdance Film Festival, and has screened at over 100 film festivals around the world. KILLER GRANNIES stars Opal Dockery and Diane Humphrey, and was shot in Missouri.