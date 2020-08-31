Kids 'N Comedy Announces Fall 2020 Online Class Sessions

Classes will take place on Saturdays and Sundays.

Quarantine, shmarantine, Kids 'N Comedy is here to keep you laughing through all this madness. Announcing Fall Saturday & Sunday Zoom Comedy Classes!

Is your kid hilarious? Weird and wonderful? Then Kids 'N Comedy classes are the place for them! Help channel your child's comedic talents.

Inviting students from all over the country to NYC's top comedy school for kids. Open to hilarious people ages 10-18. Spend 8 weeks learning to write your own stand-up comedy routine from New York City professional comedians. Connect and engage with other kids your age who share a love of stand up. All sessions culminate with a graduation show where students will perform via live stream on Youtube.

FALL KIDS 'N COMEDY CLASSES:

Saturday times: 11:30 AM-1:30 PM (ages 10-13) 2 - 4 PM (ages 14-18)

Saturday dates: Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, Nov. 7, 14, 21 (graduation show)

Sunday times: 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM (ages 10-18)

Sunday dates: Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22 (graduation show)

​New students, parents, call for an audition phone call. Call Kids 'N Comedy 212-877-6115



Whether you're a funny and clever teen looking for a creative outlet, or you are searching for something that will make the whole family laugh together, Kids 'N Comedy is a fantastic find. Kids 'N Comedy and their renowned monthly stand up comedy shows (Sept-May) and year round teen classes teach kids 10-18 how to creatively write comedy. What sets their approach apart from some other unorthodox class experiences is that they allow young adults to find their own voice and express themselves at an age where they might find it difficult to clearly communicate their thoughts and observations. At Kids 'N Comedy classes students also develop self-confidence as they hone their craft, another much welcome perk for any teen. More at https://www.kidsncomedy.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You