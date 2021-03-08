Kevin Kline, Phylicia Rashad, Bobby Cannavale & More Will Take Part in Broadway's Best Shows SPOTLIGHT ON PLAYS Spring Season

Jeffrey Richards has just announced Broadway's Best Shows, a home for entertaining, engaging content, long form features and exclusive access to Broadway's Best, will continue its "Spotlight on Plays" series this spring on Thursday, March 25, 2021 to benefit The Actors Fund.

The star-studded series will begin with The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa Fasthorse (March 25), directed by Leigh Silverman (Lifespan of a Fact); Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous by Pearl Cleage (April 9), directed by Camille A. Brown (Choir Boy). Future dates will be announced soon for Watch on the Rhine by Lillian Hellman, directed by Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George); Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy, directed by Kenny Leon (A Soldier's Play); Dear Elizabeth by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Kate Whoriskey (Ruined); The Baltimore Waltz by Paula Vogel, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz (Marys Seacole) and The Sisters Rosensweig by Wendy Wasserstein, directed by Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County).

The artists featured in the spring series include Debbie Allen, Ellen Burstyn, Bobby Cannavale, Kathryn Hahn, Kevin Kline, Audra McDonald, Phylicia Rashad, Keanu Reeves, Heidi Schreck, Alia Shawkat, Heather Alicia Simms, Alicia Stith and many more to be announced.

The "Spotlight on Plays" events will be livestreamed exclusively on Stellar at 8PM EST/5PM PST and available for a strictly limited amount of time. Season subscriptions for all seven plays are available now for $49 on Broadways Best Shows. Beginning March 15, individual plays can be purchased for $10-15. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor's Fund.

The Spring Series of "Spotlight" on Plays is produced by an award-winning team of producers including Good Productions/Patty Baker, Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Iris Smith, Louise Gund,Willette Klausner,Judith Manocherian, Alix Ritchie, Jenna Segal, and The Shubert Organization with support from The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation. Associate Producers for the Spring Season include Rose Caiola, Barbara Freitag, Barbara Manocherian and Gabrielle Palitz.

"Spotlight on Plays" is created by Jeffrey Richards with Jacob Soroken Porter and Jim Glaub.

The play series launched in May 2020 with David Mamet's November; Joshua Harmon's Significant Other; and A.R. Gurney's Love Letters. In Fall 2020, seven plays were presented including Gore Vidal's The Best Man, Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth, David Mamet's RACE, David Mamet's Boston Marriage, a new adaptation of Uncle Vanya, a reunion with the original Broadway cast of Donald Margulies' Time Stands Still and Robert's O'Hara's Barbecue.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

Stellar is the only full-service livestream partner for professional live entertainment organizers, committed to delivering premium interactive online shows to paying audiences. Stellar's industry-leading Total Show Management System (TSM) suite enables producers and artists to sell tickets to a global audience, manage customer data, securely stream events, and accept payments on one platform, providing full technical support and guidance along the way. Launched in October 2020, Stellar was created by the Goldstar leadership team to aid an industry in need of engaging audiences and generating revenue during the pandemic. The platform has grossed millions in ticket and merchandise revenue and generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations. Fans from around the world now have access to the best online live events, streaming to multiple devices with high-quality video and audio and interactive features. For more information and upcoming events go to www.stellartickets.com.