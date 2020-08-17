Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and More Join Democratic National Convention Lineup

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The convention will also feature performances by Billy Porter, Jennifer Hudson, Billie Eilish and more.

Deadline has reported that Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington and Julia Louis-Dreyfus have been added to the Democratic National Convention lineup.

The convention will be taking place tonight, Monday, August 17th through Thursday, August 20th, from 9-11pm ET each night. Longoria will appear on Monday, Ross on Tuesday, Washington on Wednesday and Louis-Dreyfus on Thursday, the same night that Joe Biden will accept the Democratic nomination.

Senator Bernie Sanders, former Ohio Govenor John Kasich, and former First Lady Michelle Obama are a part of tonight's lineup.

The convention will feature performances by Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce and Stephen Stills. Additional speakers and celebrities will be announced in the coming days.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

