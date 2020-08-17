Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and More Join Democratic National Convention Lineup
The convention will also feature performances by Billy Porter, Jennifer Hudson, Billie Eilish and more.
Deadline has reported that Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington and Julia Louis-Dreyfus have been added to the Democratic National Convention lineup.
Read the full story HERE.
The convention will be taking place tonight, Monday, August 17th through Thursday, August 20th, from 9-11pm ET each night. Longoria will appear on Monday, Ross on Tuesday, Washington on Wednesday and Louis-Dreyfus on Thursday, the same night that Joe Biden will accept the Democratic nomination.
Senator Bernie Sanders, former Ohio Govenor John Kasich, and former First Lady Michelle Obama are a part of tonight's lineup.
The convention will feature performances by Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce and Stephen Stills. Additional speakers and celebrities will be announced in the coming days.
Read the full story HERE.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
More Hot Stories For You
-
Tony Award-Winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley Has Passed Away
Tony Award-winning lighting designer, Howell Binkley, has passed away after a battle with lung cancer. Binkley is currently represented on Broadway by...
Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces That Museums and Cultural Institutions Can Open in New York City Beginning August 24
Andrew Cuomo has announced that museums and cultural institutions will be allowed to open in New York City starting on August 24....
VIDEO: Check Out a Clip of Jonathan Groff Singing 'Grow for Me' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Little Shop of Horrors has released a snippet on Twitter of Jonathan Groff singing Grow for Me! ...
Photo Flash: Rob McClure, Dee Roscioli, Charl Brown and More Reunite in Times Square to Pay Tribute to Theatre
The Ensemblist brought together the Broadway community, reuniting performers in Times Square (socially distanced) in a moving tribute to theatre. ...
Broadway Jukebox: 70 Songs for a Trip Around the World
We've collected 70 of our favorite showtunes about places- from local destinations like St. Louis and Santa Fe, to international locales like Buenos A...
VIDEO: Watch a CARRIE Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with a CARRIE Reunion with Betty Buckley and Linzi Hateley....