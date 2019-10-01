Katrina Lenk To Celebrate Sondheim With The New York Philharmonic On New Year's Eve

The New York Philharmonic will present New Year's Eve: Celebrating Sondheim, December 31, 2019, featuring Tony Award-winning stage and screen actress / vocalist Katrina Lenk - who will star in the gender-blind Broadway revival of Sondheim's Company in 2020 - in her New York Philharmonic debut; conducted by Alexander Gemignani, also in his Philharmonic debut; and directed by Lonny Price.

The program will include selections and suites from A Little Night Music, Assassins, Company, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The songs Ms. Lenk will perform will be announced at a later date. The performance will be telecast nationally on Live From Lincoln Center on PBS stations at 8:00 p.m. (check local listings).

The New York Philharmonic's extensive list of performances of songs and full works by Pulitzer, Tony, Oscar, and Grammy winner Stephen Sondheim goes back to Follies in Concert, in 1985. Recent performances include Sondheim: The Birthday Concert, at the 2010 Spring Gala, and the critically acclaimed, staged productions of Company (2011) and Sweeney Todd (2000 and 2014), all directed by Mr. Price, who starred in the original Broadway production of Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. Mr. Gemignani appeared in the 2004 production of Assassins and the Broadway revivals of Sweeney Todd and Sunday in the Park with George.

Single tickets start at $105. (Princes subject to change.) Tickets to New York Philharmonic performances may be purchased online at nyphil.org or by calling (212) 875-5656.





