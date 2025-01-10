Katie Yeomans Joins MEAN GIRLS Tour as Cady Heron

Yeomans was formerly the standby for Cady on tour.
The National Tour of Mean Girls has found its new Cady Heron! Katie Yeomans, formerly the standby for Cady on tour, has taken over the role full-time for the remainder of the 2024/25 tour.
Katie joins the principal company, which includes Maya Petropoulos as Regina George, Kristen Amanda Smith as Gretchen Wieners, MaryRose Brendel as Karen Smith, Alexys Morera as Janis Sarkisian, Joshua Morrisey as Damian Hubbard, José Raúl as Aaron Samuels, Kristen Seggio as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, Tym Brown as Mr. Duvall, and Kabir Gandhi who took over the role of Kevin G. in December.
The cast also includes Megan Arseneau, Thalia Atallah, Gino Bloomberg, Armani Brown, Connor Buonaccorsi, Paloma D’Auria, Kayla Goins, Chase Graham, Madeline Kendall, Owen Kent Ing, Giulia Marolda, Tay Marquise, Brandon Moreno, Michael Mottram, Kevin Ivey Morrison, Emma X. O’Loughlin, Lucy Rhoades, Ariel Shani, and Jocelyn Darci Trimmer.
Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).
Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.
Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, where it played to packed houses. The show made its world premiere in 2017 at The National Theatre in Washington D.C. A film adaptation of the musical with Paramount Pictures premiered on January 12, 2024, and Mean Girls opened in London’s West End on June 26, 2024.
The tour is directed by Casey Hushion and choreographed by John MacInnis based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, costume design is by three-time Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes, lighting design is by Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner, sound design is by two-time Tony Award-winner Brian Ronan, hair design is by Josh Marquette, make-up design is by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music supervisor is Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Vocal arrangements are by Mary Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond and Natalie Tenenbaum; orchestrations are by John Clancy; and dance and incidental musical arrangements are by Glen Kelly. The music coordinator is John Mezzio. Casting is by The Telsey Office.
The Mean Girls tour stage management team is led by production stage manager Kathleen Carragee and is supported by assistant stage manager Maris Keller. The company management team is led by company manager Soldanela Rivera with assistant company manager Taylor Parris. The tour music director/conductor is Julius LaFlamme.
Mean Girls was originally produced on Broadway by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, and Sonia Friedman. Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is available on all streaming platforms.
Lubbock, TX
Jan 3 – Jan 5, 2025
Buddy Holly Hall
Santa Barbara, CA
Jan 8 – Jan 9, 2025
The Granada Theatre
Thousand Oaks, CA
Jan 10 – Jan 12, 2025
Bank of America PAC Thousand Oaks
Luling, LA
Jan 20, 2025
Lafon Arts Center
Monterrey, MX
Jan 23 – Jan 26, 2025
Showcenter Complex
Houston, TX
Jan 28 – Feb 9, 2025
Theatre Under The Stars
Abilene, TX
Feb 11, 2025
Abilene Convention Center
Greeley, CO
Feb 13, 2025
Union Colony Civic Center
Fort Collins, CO
Feb 14 – Feb 16, 2025
The Lincoln Center
Sacramento, CA
Feb 18 – Feb 23, 2025
Safe Credit Union PAC
Denver, CO
Feb 25 – Mar 2, 2025
Buell Theatre
Colorado Springs, CO
Mar 3 – Mar 5, 2025
Pikes Peak Center
Iowa City, IA
Mar 7 – Mar 9, 2025
Hancher Auditorium
Sioux City, IA
Mar 11, 2025
Orpheum Theater
Cedar Rapids, IA
Mar 12, 2025
Paramount Theater
Davenport, IA
Mar 13, 2025
Adler Theater
St. Louis, MO
Mar 14 – Mar 16, 2025
Fabulous Fox
Senatobia, MS
Mar 17, 2025
Heindl Center
Columbus, GA
Mar 19, 2025
RiverCenter
Lexington, KY
Mar 21 – Mar 23, 2025
Lexington Opera House
Charleston, WV
Mar 24, 2025
Clay Center
Clearwater, FL
Mar 27, 2025
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Orlando, FL
Mar 28 – Mar 30, 2025
Dr. Phillips Center
Daytona Beach, FL
Mar 31, 2025
Peabody Auditorium
Savannah, GA
Apr 1, 2025
Mercer Theatre
Reading, PA
Apr 3, 2025
Santander Arena and Performing Arts Center
Easton, PA
Apr 4 – Apr 5, 2025
State Theatre
Duluth, MN
Apr 7, 2025
DECC Symphony Hall
St. Paul, MN
Apr 8 – Apr 13, 2025
The Ordway
Stillwater, OK
Apr 15 – Apr 16, 2025
The McKnight Center
Dallas, TX
Apr 17 – Apr 19, 2025
ATT PAC
Montreal, QC
Apr 22 – Apr 27, 2025
Place Des Arts
Bangor, ME
Apr 25, 2025
Cross Insurance Center
Boston, MA
Apr 29 – May 4, 2025
Emerson Colonial Theatre
Williamsport, PA
May 7, 2025
Community Arts Center
New Haven, CT
May 8 – May 11, 2025
Shubert Theatre
Red Bank, NJ
May 14 – May 15, 2025
Count Basie Theatre
Scranton, PA
May 16 – May 18, 2025
Scranton Cultural Center
Kansas City, MO
May 20 – May 25, 2025
Starlight Theatre
London, ON
May 27 – May 28, 2025
Budweiser Gardens
Moncton, NB
May 30 – May 31, 2025
Avenir Centre
