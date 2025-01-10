Katie Yeomans Joins MEAN GIRLS Tour as Cady Heron

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Tour of Mean Girls has found its new Cady Heron! Katie Yeomans, formerly the standby for Cady on tour, has taken over the role full-time for the remainder of the 2024/25 tour.

Katie joins the principal company, which includes Maya Petropoulos as Regina George, Kristen Amanda Smith as Gretchen Wieners, MaryRose Brendel as Karen Smith, Alexys Morera as Janis Sarkisian, Joshua Morrisey as Damian Hubbard, José Raúl as Aaron Samuels, Kristen Seggio as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, Tym Brown as Mr. Duvall, and Kabir Gandhi who took over the role of Kevin G. in December.

The cast also includes Megan Arseneau, Thalia Atallah, Gino Bloomberg, Armani Brown, Connor Buonaccorsi, Paloma D’Auria, Kayla Goins, Chase Graham, Madeline Kendall, Owen Kent Ing, Giulia Marolda, Tay Marquise, Brandon Moreno, Michael Mottram, Kevin Ivey Morrison, Emma X. O’Loughlin, Lucy Rhoades, Ariel Shani, and Jocelyn Darci Trimmer.

Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, where it played to packed houses. The show made its world premiere in 2017 at The National Theatre in Washington D.C. A film adaptation of the musical with Paramount Pictures premiered on January 12, 2024, and Mean Girls opened in London’s West End on June 26, 2024.

The tour is directed by Casey Hushion and choreographed by John MacInnis based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, costume design is by three-time Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes, lighting design is by Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner, sound design is by two-time Tony Award-winner Brian Ronan, hair design is by Josh Marquette, make-up design is by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music supervisor is Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Vocal arrangements are by Mary Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond and Natalie Tenenbaum; orchestrations are by John Clancy; and dance and incidental musical arrangements are by Glen Kelly. The music coordinator is John Mezzio. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

The Mean Girls tour stage management team is led by production stage manager Kathleen Carragee and is supported by assistant stage manager Maris Keller. The company management team is led by company manager Soldanela Rivera with assistant company manager Taylor Parris. The tour music director/conductor is Julius LaFlamme.

Mean Girls was originally produced on Broadway by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, and Sonia Friedman. Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is available on all streaming platforms.

Tour Dates

Lubbock, TX

Jan 3 – Jan 5, 2025

Buddy Holly Hall

Santa Barbara, CA

Jan 8 – Jan 9, 2025

The Granada Theatre

Thousand Oaks, CA

Jan 10 – Jan 12, 2025

Bank of America PAC Thousand Oaks

Luling, LA

Jan 20, 2025

Lafon Arts Center

Monterrey, MX

Jan 23 – Jan 26, 2025

Showcenter Complex

Houston, TX

Jan 28 – Feb 9, 2025

Theatre Under The Stars

Abilene, TX

Feb 11, 2025

Abilene Convention Center

Greeley, CO

Feb 13, 2025

Union Colony Civic Center

Fort Collins, CO

Feb 14 – Feb 16, 2025

The Lincoln Center

Sacramento, CA

Feb 18 – Feb 23, 2025

Safe Credit Union PAC

Denver, CO

Feb 25 – Mar 2, 2025

Buell Theatre

Colorado Springs, CO

Mar 3 – Mar 5, 2025

Pikes Peak Center

Iowa City, IA

Mar 7 – Mar 9, 2025

Hancher Auditorium

Sioux City, IA

Mar 11, 2025

Orpheum Theater

Cedar Rapids, IA

Mar 12, 2025

Paramount Theater

Davenport, IA

Mar 13, 2025

Adler Theater

St. Louis, MO

Mar 14 – Mar 16, 2025

Fabulous Fox

Senatobia, MS

Mar 17, 2025

Heindl Center

Columbus, GA

Mar 19, 2025

RiverCenter

Lexington, KY

Mar 21 – Mar 23, 2025

Lexington Opera House

Charleston, WV

Mar 24, 2025

Clay Center

Clearwater, FL

Mar 27, 2025

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Orlando, FL

Mar 28 – Mar 30, 2025

Dr. Phillips Center

Daytona Beach, FL

Mar 31, 2025

Peabody Auditorium

Savannah, GA

Apr 1, 2025

Mercer Theatre

Reading, PA

Apr 3, 2025

Santander Arena and Performing Arts Center

Easton, PA

Apr 4 – Apr 5, 2025

State Theatre

Duluth, MN

Apr 7, 2025

DECC Symphony Hall

St. Paul, MN

Apr 8 – Apr 13, 2025

The Ordway

Stillwater, OK

Apr 15 – Apr 16, 2025

The McKnight Center

Dallas, TX

Apr 17 – Apr 19, 2025

ATT PAC

Montreal, QC

Apr 22 – Apr 27, 2025

Place Des Arts

Bangor, ME

Apr 25, 2025

Cross Insurance Center

Boston, MA

Apr 29 – May 4, 2025

Emerson Colonial Theatre

Williamsport, PA

May 7, 2025

Community Arts Center

New Haven, CT

May 8 – May 11, 2025

Shubert Theatre

Red Bank, NJ

May 14 – May 15, 2025

Count Basie Theatre

Scranton, PA

May 16 – May 18, 2025

Scranton Cultural Center

Kansas City, MO

May 20 – May 25, 2025

Starlight Theatre

London, ON

May 27 – May 28, 2025

Budweiser Gardens

Moncton, NB

May 30 – May 31, 2025

Avenir Centre