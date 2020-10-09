Katharine McPhee and David Foster Are Expecting Their First Child Together

This is McPhee first child, while it is Foster's sixth.

Congratulations to Katharine McPhee, who is expecting her first child with husband David Foster!

This is McPhee first child, while it is Foster's sixth.

The news was confirmed to PEOPLE, who says the pair were spotted shopping for items for the baby.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, McPhee and Foster got married on June 28, 2019.

Katharine McPhee made her Broadway and West End debuts in the role of Jenna in Waitress. However, Broadway fans have known her since she played the role of Karen Cartwright on the NBC series Smash.

Since finding international fame as a captivating singer on American Idol - Season 5, Katharine has become a successful recording artist, landing numerous songs and albums on Billboard's pop, jazz, holiday and adult-contemporary charts in her native US. Her latest album of timeless American standards 'I Fall In Love Too Easily', was released by BMG in 2017. As an acclaimed actress, she was the breakout star of the 2013 NBC-TV musical series Smash, Executive Produced by Steven Spielberg with music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray). She recently starred in the hit CBS dramatic series Scorpion.

