Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar To Lead THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Axelrod

The Axelrod PAC in New Jersey has set two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finian's Rainbow) and film and TV star Aaron Lazar (Fox's Filthy Rich and the Broadway revival of A Little Night Music) as the leads for their production of The Bridges of Madison County, directed by one of its original stars Hunter Foster.

The production is set to run from March 11th through March 27th, 2022.

Based on one of the bestselling books of the 20th century and the 1995 film that starred Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood, The Bridges of Madison County boasts a truly glorious score by Tony Award-winning composer-lyricist Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, Parade, Songs for a New World) and a book by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Marsha Norman. If you're not one of the 50 million Americans who read the book, Bridges is the story of an Italian woman named Francesca who lives in the American Midwest in the 1960s. The story takes off when she starts an affair with a National Geographic photographer focused on covered bridges in the area. What begins as an innocent friendship quickly unravels into a steamy affair, which produces heart-breaking repercussions on both their lives.

Kate Baldwin starred opposite both Bette Midler and Bernadette Peters in the 2017 Tony-winning revival of Hello Dolly!, garnering accolades for her sparkling humor and soaring voice. She was nominated for the 2017 Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance as Irene Molloy. Her starring role in the 2009 Broadway revival of Yip Harburg's and Burton Lane's hit classic musical Finian's Rainbow drew Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, and put her on the map as "a real musical theatre star" (New York Post). She received a Drama Desk Award nomination for her role as Jen in Keen Company's 20th Anniversary revival of Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald's John & Jen. She starred as Sandra Bloom in Big Fish on Broadway, and earned accolades and a Drama Desk Award nomination for her work as Leslie Lynnton Benedict in Giant at The Public Theater. Off Broadway, she drew raves in Songbird (59E59) and a 2019 Lortel Award nomination for her work in Tom Kitt and John Logan's Superhero (Second Stage). Her television credits include "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC) "First You Dream: The Music of Kander and Ebb" (PBS) "Just Beyond" (Disney+) and on film she can be seen in "Brooklyn Brothers Beat the Best." Her debut solo album, Let's See What Happens, is available at Broadway Records.

Aaron Lazar was recently seen as Reverend Paul Thomas opposite Kim Cattrall in Filthy Rich for FOX. Mr. Lazar has extensive Broadway credits, including Sting and John Logan's The Last Ship, the only revival of Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music opposite Catherine Zeta Jones and Angela Lansbury, Impressionism with Jeremy Irons and Joan Allen, the first revival of Les Miserables (Drama Desk Nom.) and Lincoln Center's The Light in the Piazza (also Live on PBS). More TV: arcs on The Strain for FX and Quantico for ABC. Some films: Warner Bros.' This is Where I Leave You, Paramount's The Wolf of Wall Street, Warner Bros.' J. Edgar and Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War. Concerts include: Company with the New York Philharmonic, South Pacific at The Hollywood Bowl, Carousel with the Boston Pops, the NY Pops at Carnegie Hall, the NSO at the Kennedy Center, and the Jerusalem Symphony at Masada.

