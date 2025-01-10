KINKY BOOTS Will Embark on New National Tour in Fall 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kinky Boots will hit the road on an all new tour, launching in the Fall of 2025. Cities and casting will be announced in the coming months.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. The musical is based on the Miramax motion picture Kinky Boots written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth.

Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized... and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.

In additional to a run on Broadway from 2013 to 2019, other previous productions of Kinky Boots include multiple US National Tours, an Off-Broadway production in 2022, an Olivier Award-winning production in London, an Award-winning extended run in Toronto, an Australian production, a German production, two productions in Korea, a Japanese language production, and more. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Kinky Boots is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway.

For full performance schedule and details, please visit kinkybootsmusical.com.

The original Broadway production was produced by Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig, James L. Nederlander, Terry Allen Kramer, Independent Presenters Network, CJ E&M, Jayne Baron Sherman, Just for Laughs Theatricals/Judith Ann Abrams, Yasuhiro Kawana, Jane Bergere, Allan S. Gordon & Adam S. Gordon, Ken Davenport, Hunter Arnold, Lucy and Phil Suarez, Bryan Bantry, Ron Fierstein and Dorsey Regal, Jim Kierstead/Gregory Rae, BB Group/Christina Papagjika, Michael DeSantis/Patrick Baugh, Brian Smith/Tom and Connie Walsh, Warren Trepp and Jujamcyn Theaters.