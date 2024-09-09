Justin Hurwitz to Conduct LA LA LAND in Concert at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Revisit the multiple Academy Award®-winning 2016 Lionsgate film, LA LA LAND, written and directed by Damien Chazelle, in a swoon-worthy live-to-film concert experience at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Saturday, February 1 at 8:00PM. LA LA LAND showcases the captivating story of a promising pianist and aspiring actress who cross paths and fall in love, while attempting to harmonize their career journeys in the city of stars. The show features a full orchestra and jazz band, conducted by composer and Academy Award® winner Justin Hurwitz performing the soundtrack along with the movie. Experience vivid musical moments central to the film, including the unbelievable piano solos, live! Tickets are $59, $89, $119 and $149 (plus applicable fees) and will be available at www.carnegiehall.org starting on Friday, September 13 at 11:00AM Eastern.

Hurwitz, who composed Lionsgate’s multiple Oscar®-winning film, will conduct the orchestra playing the famous soundtrack live in synchronization while the film is being shown on a big screen. Hurwitz graduated from Harvard University, where he studied music composition and orchestration. He has composed the music for all of Damien Chazelle’s films including WHIPLASH, LA LA LAND, FIRST MAN, and BABYLON, earning two Academy Awards®, four Golden Globes®, three Critics’ Choice Awards®, two GRAMMY Awards®, and a BAFTA®.

Wordless Music Orchestra is the house band of New York's Wordless Music series, which was founded by non-musician Ronen Givony in 2006, and has since presented concerts around the world, pairing artists from the sound worlds of classical and contemporary music. Comprising New York's most omnivorous young musicians, and members of groups such as Alarm Will Sound, ACME, and Ensemble Signal, the orchestra presented its first concerts over two sold-out nights in 2008 under conductor Brad Lubman, with the U.S. premiere of Jonny Greenwood's Popcorn Superhet Receiver, on a program with music of Gavin Bryars and John Adams.

About Hurwitz Concerts

Hurwitz Concerts is a company started in 2022 to produce live concerts of Justin Hurwitz's film scores, including worldwide performances of LA LA LAND IN CONCERT, WHIPLASH IN CONCERT, and various festival appearances. Visit www.hurwitzconcerts.com for more info.

About Metropolitan Entertainment

Metropolitan Entertainment is a preeminent producer of world class live entertainment. One of the most respected independent concert promoters in the U.S., Metropolitan Entertainment has been presenting a wide range of concerts and events across New York, New Jersey and beyond since 1971. For more information, please visit metropolitanpresents.com/ or follow Metropolitan Entertainment on Instagram @metropolitanentertainment.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios (Nasdaq: LION) is one of the world's leading standalone, pure play, publicly-traded content companies. It brings together diversified motion picture and television production and distribution businesses, a world-class portfolio of valuable brands and franchises, a talent management and production powerhouse and a more than 20,000-title film and television library, all driven by Lionsgate Studios’ bold and entrepreneurial culture.