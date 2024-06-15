Juneteenth Evensong Service to Be Held at The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Juneteenth Evensong Service held at the Cathedral of St. John The Divine on 6.19.24 at 5:00 PM will celebrate the resiliency of the spirit and reflect as well on the inherent spirit of unity, hope, and liberation.



Music for the service is comprised of an eclectic blend that includes the Kora, a West African string instrument, familiar hymns and chants that compel us to honor our ancestors and uplift us, Spoken Word, and the music of H. T. Burleigh (1866-1949).



Mr. Burleigh ‘s legacy is one of grace and courage. He gave invaluable service in the work to preserve Negro spirituals. He not only was a pioneer in singing spirituals on the concert stage, but he was also one of the first to set down on paper the Negro folk songs, which, until that time, had been handed down orally. There was some opinion that without his work the spirituals might have been lost.



The service features an impressive array of very talented artists.



Featured artists include:



Duo: Malong Jubate and Chelsea Randall-Kora, Piano respectively.

Vocalists Chelsi Clarke, Kofi Hayford, Larry Marshall, and Anthony Turner

Spoken Word Artist Bettina Wilkerson ‘POET GOLD' (Poet Laureate of Poughkeepsie, NY)

The Diocesan Choir of NY.



Music Coordinated by Jeannine Otis of St. Mark's Church in-the-Bowery in collaboration with Kent Tritle and Bryan Zaros of The Staff of the Cathedral of St. John The Divine.