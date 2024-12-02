Julie Benko & Jason Yeager Welcome Baby Girl

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Julie Benko and husband Jason Yeager have welcomed a baby girl! Benko took to Instagram to share the news, sharing:

• Sophie Eloise Yeager-Benko •

But she’ll go by ~Lulu~ just to be an agent of chaos.

Born Thanksgiving Day, 7lbs 7oz

This Thanksgiving, we learned the deepest meaning of gratitude as our very own little turkey made her big debut at 3:16AM! We are all doing well and are so in love with our beautiful baby. Welcome to the world, Little Lulu.

In the Jewish tradition, names honor family members who have already passed on. We chose “Sophie” for my maternal grandmother Sylvia, and “Eloise” for @jyeagermusic’s maternal grandmother Elly. We know they would both be thrilled to learn of this little one’s arrival and we know she will honor their memory always.

Also, watched Grease during early labor. You haven’t lived until you’ve contracted during the lyric “she swam by me, she got a cramp” of Summer Lovin’.

