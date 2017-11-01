Josh Groban, Bette Midler & More Send Love & Support to NYC Following Terrorist Attack

Nov. 1, 2017  

A horrific terrorist attack took place in lower Manhattan yesterday when a rented truck sped down a popular bicycle path for nearly a mile along the West Side Highway, killing eight people and injuring over a dozen. The truck was driven by Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old immigrant from Uzbekistan. Saipov eventually plowed into a parked school bus and ran onto Chambers and West Street, wielding two fake guns while shouting "Allahu Akbar" - Arabic for "God is great." Police eventually shot him in the abdomen and took him into custody.

At a news conference held several hours later, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the attack, "a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians, aimed at innocent people going about their lives."

Throughout the evening, celebrities took to social media to send their love and support to the people of New York City, including Josh Groban, who was only a half a block away from where the incident occurred.

Check out some of their posts below:

