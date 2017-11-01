Josh Groban, Bette Midler & More Send Love & Support to NYC Following Terrorist Attack

A horrific terrorist attack took place in lower Manhattan yesterday when a rented truck sped down a popular bicycle path for nearly a mile along the West Side Highway, killing eight people and injuring over a dozen. The truck was driven by Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old immigrant from Uzbekistan. Saipov eventually plowed into a parked school bus and ran onto Chambers and West Street, wielding two fake guns while shouting "Allahu Akbar" - Arabic for "God is great." Police eventually shot him in the abdomen and took him into custody.



At a news conference held several hours later, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the attack, "a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians, aimed at innocent people going about their lives."



Throughout the evening, celebrities took to social media to send their love and support to the people of New York City, including Josh Groban, who was only a half a block away from where the incident occurred.

Check out some of their posts below:

I hope everyone's ok. Was half a block from me, didn't see it but heard 8-10 quick rounds fired off. Be safe with your kids out there. - josh goblin ?? (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017

I'm shaking. That's the corner I was supposed to have my coffee but my dog pulled me into the park half a block away 10 min before shooting. https://t.co/AvQeRv7Jha - josh goblin ?? (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017

Devastated for the victims and their families tonight & inspired by the spirit of this city. Sirens and trick or treaters everywhere. ???? - josh goblin ?? (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017

NY, I love you so much.

You are strong and full of everyday heroes and I love you.

We'll get through today and tomorrow and the next one. - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 1, 2017

New York City... my hometown... you're in my thoughts and prayers. Barbra. - Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) October 31, 2017

Terror attack in NYC, not far from 9/11. Deepest condolences to the families of those murdered; and those involved who are scarred forever. - Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 1, 2017

Oh God. Just read about NYC attack. I can't stomach this non-stop senseless hatred and violence. So sad for the city and all those affected. - Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 31, 2017

That's my high school in the picture. This is sad and horrifying. Sending love to everyone there. https://t.co/DWvZy5AdS1 - billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 31, 2017

Sending love to the people of New York. I will always ?? NY - John Legend (@johnlegend) October 31, 2017

Just landed in New York to the news heart ?? Please stay safe out on the town tonight. Love to all my five borough friends. - ?? Lena Dunham ?? (@lenadunham) November 1, 2017

