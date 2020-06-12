Jonah Platt and Payson Lewis Will Lead WALT AND ROY: A MAGICAL NEW MUSICAL as Part of the Allen and Gray Musical Theater Festival

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Jonah Platt and Payson Lewis will star in a new musical, Walt and Roy: A Magical New Musical, according to LaughingPlace.com.

Written by Richard Allen and Taran Gray, the show will be directed by Richard Allen with music direction by Charlie Reuter.

The musical will premiere online as part of the Allen and Gray Musical Theater Festival on July 9th.

Walt and Roy show takes place between 1923 and 1937, chronicling the Disney Brothers arrival in Los Angeles and the events leading up to the first feature length animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 12th and will be available for purchase on www.AllenandGray.com.

All money received will be given to Broadway Cares (BCEFA) and Broadway for Racial Justice (BFRJ).

