John Zdrojeski and Rivkah Reye Join OFF NIGHT in September

Broadway’s John Zdrojeski and Actor/ Musician Rivkah Reyes will join Off Night in September. Hosts Ephraim Birney and Ryan Quigley will present their guests, consisting of musicians, comedians, and general New York City ne’er-do-wells in five to ten minute performances before sitting them down on the Off Night couch and conducting an interview or playing a game together.

A live band keeps the momentum pulsing throughout the hour-long show, as well as a team of writers who have teamed up with our guests to try and break Ryan and Ephraim.

Off Night will be presented at Royal Family Performing Arts Space (145 West 46th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10036)

For the September edition, Off Night will welcome:

Frankie Drago – Frankie Dragatto is a Long Island-based comic and actor, who’s amassed over a half a million followers across his social media platforms. His comedy covers all bases: Growing up in a dysfunctional Italian household, functional alcoholism, ordering his favorite specials at the “Poop Deli,” and all the wildest Long Island stereotypes. He was able to host and produce a series of comedy shows across Long Island in the winter of 2024, and plays a consistent guest spot at Gotham Comedy Club in New York City.



John Zdrojeski – John Zdrojeski is an actor and singer/songwriter based out of New York City. His credits include: Broadway: The Great Gatsby (OBC); Good Night, Oscar. Off-Broadway: Jonah (Roundabout); Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Playwrights Horizons, Obie Special Citation). Film and TV: The Breakdown Parables, “Evil,” “Billions,” “The Code,” and “Madam Secretary.” He just finished playing Porter Wagoner in the out-of-town of Dolly: A True Original Musical in Nashville. As a songwriter, His newest project, Nor'easter, is a series of EP's, the third and final of which came out on August 22, 2025.



Rivkah Reyes – Rivkah Reyes is a Chicago-born, NYC-based singer-songwriter, actress, DJ, and screenwriter who first stole our hearts as Katie, the bassist in School of Rock. Since then, she’s been an indie darling of the stage & screen, starring in films like One of Them Days and Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls. Her music is a cocktail of sapphic yearning and guitar-forward dream pop. She hosts Buck Wild, NYC’s hottest queer line dancing party every Sunday. Catch her on the dance floor, on IG/TikTok @rivkah.reyes and on all music streaming platforms.

Each guest takes the stage for a short set before joining the hosts on the Off Night couch for conversation, games, and the kind of unpredictability that only happens live. A house band drives the energy, while a team of writers collaborates with the guests to see if they can outwit Birney and Quigley.