Photos: Katie Finneran and More Star In THE RECEPTIONIST At Pershing Square Signature Center
Adam Bock's THE RECEPTIONIST is directed by Sarah Benson, starring Tony-winner Katie Finneran, Mallori Johnson and more.
Check out brand new production photos of THE RECEPTIONIST, which opens Thursday, May 7 at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center.
Adam Bock's THE RECEPTIONIST, directed by Sarah Benson, stars Two-time Tony Award winner Katie Finneran (2ST’s The Thanksgiving Play, Noises Off, Promises Promises), Mallori Johnson (Hulu’s "Kindred," Aleshea Harris’ feature film Is God Is), Nael Nacer (2ST’s Meet the Cartozians, Prayer for the French Republic), and Will Pullen (To Kill A Mockingbird, Apple TV’s “Dope Thief”).
It’s business as usual at the Northeast Office where the cheerfully dutiful receptionist (Katie Finneran) answers phones, brews coffee and gossips with co-workers. But when an unexpected visitor from the Central Office (Will Pullen) walks through the door, business becomes far from usual. THE RECEPTIONIST is a jet-black comedy about bureaucracy and complicity that’s biting in its humor and chilling in its relevance.
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
Will Pullen, Mallori Johnson, and Katie Finneran
Will Pullen and Katie Finneran
Will Pullen and Katie Finneran
Will Pullen, Katie Finneran, Mallori Johnson, and Nael Nacer
Will Pullen and Mallori Johnson
Mallori Johnson and Katie Finneran