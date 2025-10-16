John Cameron Mitchell, Elliot Page, Morgan Spector, Constance Wu, and More Join GOOD SEX At Powerhouse Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Powerhouse: International will present GOOD SEX, a daring new play by Ireland’s Dead Centre and Emilie Pine, featuring a star-studded rotating cast that includes John Cameron Mitchell, Elliot Page, Morgan Spector, Constance Wu, Brandon Flynn, and Chris Perfetti.

This bold theatrical experiment makes intimacy coordination its central event, asking the question: How do you have sex onstage? Each night, two new performers—strangers who have never rehearsed together or read the script—will step into a story of desire, betrayal, and loneliness. Joined onstage by a live intimacy director, they navigate boundaries and vulnerability in real time.

Performances will run November 5–8, 2025, at Powerhouse Arts (322 3rd Avenue, Brooklyn).

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Wednesday, November 5 at 7:30 PM – Actors TBA

Thursday, November 6 at 7:30 PM – Tony Award winner John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) & Academy Award nominee Elliot Page (Juno)

Friday, November 7 at 7:30 PM – Morgan Spector (The Gilded Age) & Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians)

Saturday, November 8 at 7:30 PM – Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why) & SAG Award winner Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary)

GOOD SEX is written by Dead Centre with Emilie Pine and directed by Ben Kidd, with dramaturgy by Bush Moukarzel and production by Tilly Taylor. The creative team also includes Aedín Cosgrove (set design), Stephen Dodd (lighting design), Jenny O’Malley (sound design and music), Mae Leahy (costume design), and Abigail Kessel (intimacy direction), with original intimacy choreography and protocols by Sue Mythen. Gavin Kennedy serves as production manager, Olivia Drennan as stage manager, and Caparelliotis Casting provides special guest casting.

First premiered at the 2022 Dublin Theatre Festival, GOOD SEX reframes intimacy coordination as a live act of theatre, turning consent, connection, and risk into its subject and form. The production marks Dead Centre’s return to New York following acclaimed presentations of Lippy (Obie Award winner) at Abrons Arts Center, Hamnet at BAM, and Chekhov’s First Play at Irish Arts Center.

Supported by Culture Ireland and presented in partnership with Irish Arts Center, GOOD SEX is part of Powerhouse: International, the new multi-week festival curated by Tony Award-winning producer David Binder, featuring bold, large-scale performance works from around the world through December 13.