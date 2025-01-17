Joffrey Concert Group To Present IN MY ART In February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Joffrey Concert Group will appear February 14 & 15 (3 performances) at the Ailey Citigroup Theater in a program of new works by Company Artistic Director Bradley Shelver, and Ms. Tsai Hsi Hung and Mr. Thang Dao, both recipients of the 2024 Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative (CMCI).

The CMCI program offers emerging dancemakers a remarkable opportunity to develop and showcase their artistic voice. The two choreographers selected, from many applicants, receive a stipend of $2,500, creative and rehearsal time at the Joffrey School, and public performances of their work. Each commissioned piece will run between 12 and 17 minutes in length and will feature the full ensemble of talented young dancers that make up the New York-based Joffrey Concert Group.

About the Joffrey Concert Group:

The Joffrey Concert Group, located in the heart of New York City, is a cornerstone of our institution. Founded by Robert Joffrey in 1981, it serves as a pre-professional performing ensemble for young artists carefully selected from the Joffrey Ballet School's year-round Trainee Program. Over the years, our talented Trainees have had the privilege of studying and performing iconic classical and contemporary repertoire, including works by renowned choreographers such as Gerald Arpino, Robert Battle, George Balanchine, and many others.

Under the visionary leadership of newly appointed Artistic Director Bradley Shelver, the Joffrey Concert Group aims to continue its tradition of excellence. The ensemble was successfully rebooted in September 2022, setting the stage for the next generation of artists to shine. Former Concert Group dancers have gone on to join premiere companies including Miami City Ballet, Boston Ballet, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, the Forsythe Company, and the Martha Graham Dance Company, among others.

About the Choreographers:

Bradley Shelver (Artistic Director/ Choreographer) trained at the National School of the Arts in Johannesburg and at The Ailey School in New York. He has danced with the Ailey II, Elisa Monte Dance, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Ballet Hispanico, The Francesca Harper Project, Limón Dance Company, Phoenix Dance Theater (UK) and in projects with Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Co., Lar Lubovich Dance, The Universal Ballet, Radio City Music Hall, and in productions with the Mark Morris Dance Group. He is in his 13th season as a principal dancer with The Metropolitan Opera Ballet. Mr. Shelver has choreographed works for; Joffrey Ballet Concert Group, Contemporary West Dance Theater, Graham 2, St Louis Dance Theater, Richmond Ballet, Ailey II, Ballet Austin, Lustig Dance Theater, Compania Rio Danca, New Jersey Dance Theater Ensemble, Cape Dance Company, Cedar Lake 2, Sobers & Godley Dance, Nexus Dance Lab, as well as creating works for The Royal Danish and Royal Swedish Ballet Schools, Joffrey Ballet School, Central Ballet School (London) The Ailey School, Boston Conservatory, Long Island University and Purchase College.

He was co-producer and curator for the annual REVERBdance Festival from 2010-2016. From 2013-2016, he was the Artistic Director of the STEPS Repertory Ensemble and the Production Director for Steps on Broadway. He is currently the Artistic Director of The Joffrey Concert Group and the Acting Artistic Director of Joffrey's Jazz and Contemporary Trainee program. He has been company teacher for Mathew Bourne's “Adventures in Motion Pictures”, The Lion King on Broadway, The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Elisa Monte Dance. Mr Shelver is on the faculty of schools and universities worldwide including ABT/JKO School, Adjunct Professor at Montclair State University, The Limòn Institute, Complexions Contemporary Ballet Academy, Royal Danish and Royal Swedish Ballet Schools, The Ailey School, La Guardia High School for the Performing Arts, Joffrey Ballet School, Bikuratim (Israel), Pan American Modern Dance School (Brazil), Hinton Battle Academy. (Tokyo), DAR Jazz Academy (Russia) among others. He is a certified ballet teacher with the ABT National Training Curriculum. He was a contributing writer for Dance Spirit Magazine and His book, “Performance Through the Dance Technique of Lester Horton” is available worldwide.

Thang Dao resides between Los Angeles and New York City where he works as a freelance choreographer, educator, and coach. He is a graduate of Hollins University (MFA' 21) and New York University (MA' 09). Dao received his formal dance education from the Juilliard School and Boston Conservatory (BFA' 01).

Dao performed nationally and internationally with the Stephen Petronio Company from 2001 to 2006. He also danced for the Metropolitan Opera between 2006-2008. He has choreographed for Contemporary West Dance Theater, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Ballet Austin, Ballet Austin II, Ailey II, Ballet X, Philadanco, Taiwan National University of the Arts, Jacob's Pillow, Missouri Contemporary Ballet, Kennesaw State University, Troy University, Michigan State University, and the Boston Conservatory along with many universities and performing arts schools nationally and internationally.

His works have toured throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia to critical acclaim. His ballet Stepping Ground, choreographed for Ballet Austin for the 1st Biannual New American Dance Talent, received the Audience Choice Award all four nights. Dao is the recipient of the 2008 Princess Grace Choreography Fellowship, the 2009 Special Project Grant, and the 2012 Vilcek finalist for Creative Promise in choreography. In 2012, his work Waiting Women was featured at NYCDAF Gala: Destiny Rising at The Joyce Theater in New York. Dao was part of the creative team for the James Brown Project: Get On The Good Foot commissioned and produced by the Apollo Theater in collaboration with Philadanco under the artistic direction of Otis Salid.

Tsai Hsi Hung graduated from Taipei National University of the Arts in 2011. In 2009, she moved to Australia as an exchange student for the Dance at Queensland Technology University Dance Dept. She has worked with the Australian Dance Theater, Tasdance, Expressions Dance Company, and Chunky Move Dance Company Dancers.

In 2018, the MET Dance company performed Hung's work IO for 12 dancers at the Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, Texas, and the following year her piece DOUBLEND was performed at the NU VU Festival at the LaGuardia Performing Arts Center, Martha Graham Studio Theater and NYU Skirball Center. Her Brushstroke- X2 was performed at the 2020 APAP Peridance Showcase in New York.

In 2020, Hung received a Choreography Fellowship from the New Jersey Council on the Arts. The same year her work was selected by the Joffrey Academy of Dance for their Spring 2020 Winning Works performance in Chicago, and she was invited to Taipei National Dance Theater to perform. Hung's work was then featured in BalletX's 2020-2021 season. In 2021, Hung won Western Michigan University's National Choreography Competition and premiered a new work in 2022. For BalletX's 2022 Season, she created a new work for their dancers through the BalletX Choreographer Fellowship. Battery Dance Company of New York also premiered an original work in the summer of 2022, inspired by the paintings of Hans Hofmann. Hung premiered new work in the Spring of 2022 with the Ballet Hispánico Professional Studies dance students. Later that summer, Hung was in residence at Kennesaw State University, Georgia to choreograph for their dance department. Hung was commissioned by the South Chicago Dance Theatre to create a new work for their 2024 season. She also continued to work with Taipei National University of the Arts in 2023/2024, teaching and creating new work for their department. During the 2024 season, Hung produced new work for the Milwaukee Ballet and Arkansas Ballet.

For more information about the Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative and to purchase tickets for the performance, please visit www.joffreyconcertgroupnyc.com.