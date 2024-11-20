Joanna Gleason, Andrew Barth Feldman And More Join Manhattan Theatre Club Off-Broadway Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Manhattan Theatre Club has announced complete casting for the company's Off-Broadway season at NY City Center.

Andrew Barth Feldman (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen; Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors) will join Tony Award winner Joanna Gleason (Broadway: Into the Woods, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; Film: Crimes and Misdemeanors, Hannah and Her Sisters, Boogie Nights) and Drama Desk Award nominee Jeanine Serralles (Television: “Apples Never Fall,” “Hightown,”; Film: Inside Llewyn Davis, Hot Summer Nights) in the world premiere of We Had A World, written by Tony Award nominee Joshua Harmon (Broadway: Prayer for the French Republic (MTC), Bad Jews, Significant Other) and directed by Tony Award nominee Trip Cullman (Choir Boy at MTC, Lobby Hero, Murder Ballad at MTC, Six Degrees of Separation).

We Had A World is MTC's first production at NY City Center Stage (ii) (131 West 55th Street) since the pandemic shutdown began.

A dying woman (Gleason) calls her grandson (Feldman) and asks him to write a play about their family. “But I want you to promise me something,” she says. “Make it as bitter and vitriolic as possible." In this searing, funny and deeply personal play, the author of last season's Tony Award-nominated Prayer for the French Republic recreates thirty years of family fights, monstrous behavior, enormous cruelty, and enduring love.

Abubakr Ali (Film: Anything's Possible; Television: “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Walking Dead: World Beyond”) and Lucille Lortel and Obie Award winner Mia Barron (Off-Broadway: The Coast Starlight, Hurricane Diane) will star in the world premiere of Dakar 2000, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist and two-time Obie Award winner Rajiv Joseph (Broadway: Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo; Off-Broadway: King James at MTC, Guards at the Taj, Describe the Night) and directed by May Adrales (Vietgone and Poor Yella Rednecks at MTC). Joseph and Adrales previously collaborated on Letters of Suresh at Second Stage.

In Senegal on the eve of Y2K, an idealistic Peace Corps volunteer (Ali) survives a mysterious car accident. An imposing State Department operative (Barron) arrives at his hospital where she immediately takes command of the situation and his safety. Though they couldn't be more different, they form an unlikely relationship. But when it becomes clear that they both have secrets, the volunteer is roped into a darker side of public service – one he can't come back from. Unpredictable at every turn, this world-premiere thriller was commissioned by Manhattan Theatre Club.

Tickets for Dakar 2000 are on sale now. Tickets for We Had A World go on sale Monday, December 9 at 12:00 pm. To purchase single tickets, visit nycitycenter.org.

Subscriptions for MTC's 2024-25 season are available by visiting

manhattantheatreclub.com/join, or by calling the MTC Clubline at 212-399-3050.

MTC's 2024-25 Broadway season features the premieres of The Hills of California by Jez Butterworth, directed by Sam Mendes at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street); Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector, directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street); and Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, produced in association with CMI and Daryl Roth, starring Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, devised by Cameron Mackintosh, with choreography by Stephen Mear, musical staging and direction by Matthew Bourne, side by side with Julia McKenzie, also at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.



MTC's remaining Off-Broadway season also includes the world premiere of Bad Kreyòl by two-time Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau (Skeleton Crew at MTC; Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations), directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene in a co-production with Signature Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street).